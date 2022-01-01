‘Who is afraid, do not live’: young man in Times Square

From very early hours the excitement for the beginning of 2022 flooded the thousands of spectators from all over the world who even slept on the asphalt of Times Square, all in order to witness the celebration of the change of the year, something they say is unique in life.

“We had never been to New York, they are very important dates and tomorrow is also his birthday, January 1, so double celebration,” said a visitor.

The increase in infections due to the omicron variant meant that there was more distance between participants and limited access for people, who had to show proof of vaccination.

This year the capacity was reduced from 58 thousand attendees to 15 thousand, however, even so, the excitement about the change of year has been seen, especially in the Latin public.

That is why some attendees have no other wish for this year that the pandemic ends.

“That this health issue is over, which is an important issue and I feel overwhelmed,” said another visitor. People who like to travel are a bit overwhelmed by the issue of COVID, a bit tired the truth. “

And it is that in other cities such as London or Rome the celebration was canceled, but in New York they wanted to show that progress is being made in the face of the pandemic and some attendees thought the same and that is why they came from as far away as Seville or Dubai.

“Oh no, no, whoever is afraid may not live,” said a young attendee to the festivities.

“It is a historic place to celebrate this date and what better way to do it after last year that we were locked up, so we came with more enthusiasm, with enthusiasm,” added another young man.

On stage artists like Journey made the audience dance, but the cancellation of LL Cool J, who tested positive for COVID, drew attention.

And the Latinos were left with the desire to reggetonear Karol G style, who also did not participate in the event at the end.

-Are you the number 1 fan of Karol G?

“I love Karol G … I’m here for her, otherwise I wouldn’t have come”,

And so they struck 12 and second by second the ball went low, the screams lit up and the pyrotechnic fires painted the beginning of 2022 with brushstrokes.

But this celebration also marked the goodbye of Mayor Bill de Blasio and the beginning of the mandate of Eric Adams, who took the oath in front of thousands of New Yorkers and tourists, something that had not happened in this way for 20 years with Mayor Bloomberg.

At the end of the year the year began with a party and with one voice in Times Square.