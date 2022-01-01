Who scored the most goals in 2021?

Lionel messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo they starred in the most important events of the year and of history in modern football. For this reason, millions of football lovers are used to comparing both stars.

The ‘Flea’ surprisingly had to leave, after 20 years, the Barcelona from Spain. The economic issues of the Barça team did not allow the captain of the Argentina Selection continue on the team. For his part, the Portuguese put the final cherry on the pass market by returning to Manchester United, team where he showed his best version and won his first Champions League.

YOU CAN SEE: Barcelona hopes in Mauro Icardi to reinforce itself with Álvaro Morata

However, throughout the year, both players returned to shine as we are used to. ‘Leo’ played 62 games between ‘Barza’, the Argentine National Team and Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a total of 43 goals. The America Cup was a very important fact that will remain in the heart of the ‘dwarf’, since it was his first title with the albiceleste.

On the other hand, the popular ‘CR7’ closed 2021 with 47 goals and providing seven assists in 65 games played with Juventus, Portugal selection and Manchester United. Now, the main objective of the ‘Bicho’, in the coming year, is to win the playoffs and put his country in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Comparing the numbers that Messi and Ronaldo left us, it is concluded that the Portuguese is the winner after beating the current one best player of the world by 4 goals, making it clear that the highest level is still in force, despite his 36 years. Likewise, a remarkable fact is that between the two ‘cracks’ they add 90 goals.

Finally, it is important to mention that their next matches will take place in the first days of January. The ‘Flea’ will accompany PSG on January 3 in a duel against Vannes Olympique Club for the French Cup and, the ‘Commander’ will have to do it on the same day against Wolves for the Premier league.