Workers ate rotten food and slept among rats in iPhone factory | India | World

Hundreds of workers in India made a serious complaint against a factory that assembles iPhonesThey had to work eating rotten food, infested with worms, and, in addition, they slept in rooms full of rats, without water or electricity. Around 17,000 people worked at the plant, located on the outskirts of Chennai .

The poor working conditions were made public after more than 250 employees were hospitalized for food poisoning in mid-December, prompting an outcry from their colleagues, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to the police report, the assembly factory workers were forced to sleep on the floor, in rooms with up to 30 people, without light or bathroom and full of rats. For quite a few women, between the ages of 18 and 22, living in these conditions caused various health problems.

“ People who live in shelters have always had one disease or another: skin allergies, chest pain, food poisoning “Said a 21-year-old woman.

At least $ 140 a month It was the salary that the women who worked in the factory that assembles iPhones received, but they had to give a part to the contractor Foxconn, a company dedicated to the production of electronic goods, for housing and food while they worked at the plant.

After the scandal, at least four investigations were launched by state authorities and they have demanded that Foxcon improve working conditions.

This factory dedicated to the assembly of iPhones is essential for Apple, since it allows the transfer of its production outside of China, due to the tensions that exist between Beijing and Washington.