Writers expect a commitment to culture from the new Honduran government

The sectors linked to literature in Honduras hope that the new government that Xiomara Castro will lead, as of January 27, 2022, will promote “a launching pad” for national culture in general, writer Armando García told EFE this Friday. . “

Those of us who are in the field of art, especially those of us who are writers, hope that this government “will be a launching platform for cultural aspects,” underlined García, author of “Foolish Facts You Accuses,” a native of Olanchito, department of Yoro, in the north of his country.

REACTIVATE ART SCHOOLS AND THE BOOK INSTITUTE

He added that the Hondurans In general, they advocate that art and culture in all its manifestations occupy an important space in the Administration of Xiomara Castro, wife of former President Manuel, Zelaya, who was overthrown on June 28, 2009.

García also expects from Castro an institute of arts, culture, from which a series of activities will emanate to reactivate the National School of Fine Arts, children’s and national museums, as well as art and music schools, with symphonic orchestras and painting exhibitions across the country.

Honduras needs “to re-finance the houses of culture at the national level, reactivate the institute of books and documents, research and recreate the art galleries and newspaper archives,” said the Honduran intellectual.

The writer also advocates that the Victoriano López School of Music be reactivated in San Pedro Sula, the second most important city in Honduras, and that an arts school be opened in La Ceiba, in the Caribbean of the Central American country, among other initiatives.

MANDATORY READING CASTRA

Throughout the history of Honduras, most governments have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on weapons for security and defense, but have neglected art and culture, in a country with a dozen indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples, and a rich cultural heritage among which the history written in stone left by the Mayans in the western Copán Valley stands out.

The country needs in its 18 departments showrooms and theaters, that the printing press and the physical book return again so that there are more people reading in a Honduras in which “only 2% of its population buys and reads books, according to the United Nations ”, stressed the also author of“ Humor de negro ”, under the seal of Munir XXI Editores.

In addition, according to García, Honduras requires “not a compulsory reading because that castrates, but a reading as a joy, as a spiritual instrument to help the growth of Hondurans.”

President Castro will have the challenge of meeting the expectations of all sectors of Honduran culture, and in that sense García pointed out that a series of institutions and personalities at the national level have been developing a plan for the creation of an institute of culture and the arts in general.

In addition, the country needs “the book without taxes, allow the import and export of Honduran books and, in general, remove the tree of culture”, emphasized Armando García, author, among other works, of the stories “H of absurdity ”,“ Target shooting (and other aims) ”,“ Memoirs of an ill-fated mayoral candidate ”and“ 69 lessons for riding bicycles ”.

WRITERS WITH DIFFICULTY TO PUBLISH

Due to the lack of support, publishing a book is not only expensive for writers, but also difficult in a country where the few libraries and houses of culture that exist close at five in the afternoon (23:00 GMT), Although in the last two years they have opened a few days due to the covid-19 pandemic, García said that some publications are being made in a personal capacity, and that to support “a large number of very young and well-established writers in literature, it is necessary that the institute of the book be created so that they can publish ”.

“We need the dissemination of the book and all the arts with a platform that is truly official, of the State, where culture is an official aspect, not an individual one,” he added.

In his effort to continue printing culture, García has four new books pending publication, including “Horizonte de perros” and “Hijos de la locura.”

On the waiting list there is also another book based on the English language left in the last century by two banana companies in northern Honduras, where the “campeños” (peasants) ended up saying “guachimán” for watchman (guard), “osmil” for oatmeal (oatmeal) and, “manchagai”, to the former train of the fruit machines for its workers, for machine guy, among many other words. EFE