Xi Jinping wishes reunification with Taiwan for the New Year

The President Chinese, Xi Jinping, gave a speech today by end of the year in which he assured that “achieving the complete reunification of the homeland” is the “common aspiration” of the “Chinese on both sides of the Strait of Taiwan“, collect Chinese official media.

Xi reviewed some of the most relevant events of the year in China, including the celebrations, presided over by him, for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China last July: “We were in Tiananmen after a turbulent historical trip” said Xi, who promised efforts to make the Chinese communists “keep up with the times.”

After a year in which Beijing’s control over the former British colony was strengthened, Xi assured that “the homeland has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao”, where, “through efforts”, the system of a country and two systems may “be stable”.

The President Chinese, who described himself in the speech as “someone who comes from the countryside” and who “has experienced poverty”, recalled the declared achievements of the campaign against extreme poverty in the Asian country, although he assured that “there is still a way to go” .

Xi also referred to the army and the police and their disaster rescue efforts, including this year in China floods in central Henan province in summer that left more than 300 people dead.

The President Chinese, who has not left the country for almost two years, noted that in his videoconference meetings with foreign leaders he has received “praise” for China’s contribution in the fight against the pandemic and cited the contribution by the Asian country of “2,000 million doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations “.

In addition, he assured that the country is “prepared” to host the Beijing Olympic Games. 2022, which will begin in February in the Chinese capital and whose diplomatic boycott has been announced by countries such as the United States.

Xi Jinping faces a 2022 full of challenges such as the management of the Chinese economic slowdown and the XX Congress of the Communist Party in autumn, where it could begin a third term unprecedented among its predecessors of the last decades.