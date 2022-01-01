Xiaomi throws the price of one of its most powerful monsters with this special coupon

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with the best features, it is a beast with which you cannot go wrong.

The Xiaomi 11T price falls on the official website of the Chinese firm, you can receive it at home for 509 euros, what they suppose 90 euros discount. We are not talking about the basic version of the device, but the most powerful model of all, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

To get the best price you just have to apply the HOLA2022 coupon before checking out. The Xiaomi smartphone has enough power to satisfy the most demanding users, it is a purchase that you cannot fail with.

Buy the Xiaomi 11T with a discount of 90 euros

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Full HD + 120 Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 67W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

The Xiaomi terminal arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, you will enjoy absolute fluidity. Its softness will not leave you indifferent, neither will the intensity of its colors and the depth of its blacks.

The one in charge of giving life is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, one of the most powerful processors made by the Chinese from MediaTek. We are talking about a chip capable of moving everything with ease, even the most demanding games and applications. The offer that interests us includes the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

There are three rear cameras with which the Xiaomi 11T Pro arrives: we find a 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,000 mAh and tells a surprising 120W fast charge. You will be able to recover all the energy in just a few minutes. This Xiaomi 11T Pro also has NFC and 5G technology, nothing could be missing from a high-end.

If you are looking for something tremendously powerful, a screen with top features, a well-built smartphone, this is your offer. Don’t overthink it, the products are flying with Xiaomi coupons.

