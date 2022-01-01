Yalitza Aparicio welcomes 2022 with a daring look; She shows off her body in a bikini

Yalitza Aparicio again caused a sensation on social networks, this after received the year 2022 with an emotional message in his official accounts, but also by showing off a daring look, since the actress was seen with a flirtatious bikini in purple tone with which boasted great body.

Originally from Tlaxiaco, Oacaxa, Aparicio She made her acting debut in the film “Roma” by Alfonso Cuarón in 2018, and shortly after the film was released her fame grew, as she was nominated for an Oscar Award and other international recognitions that put her in everyone’s sights.

The also Unesco Goodwill ambassador, and the cover of a large number of magazines as an icon of fashion and style, has always been proud and happy to make her indigenous roots known, and in fact closed 2021 with a video on his YouTube channel where he shared how beautiful is the community in which he was born.

Yalitza Aparicio shows off her body in a bikini

Although in recent days she was a bit removed from social networks, well remember that in addition to her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts, this year she started using TikTok, Yalitza decided to fire 2021 and receive the new Year with a lot of style, and was seen as never before using bikini.

The actress showed off her body from the beach. Photo: Special

Aparicio, who turned 28 on December 11, shared a video on his TikTok account, which he replicated on his other networks. In this we can see the Oaxacan woman accompanied by her nephew, and enjoying an afternoon at the beach, but what caught the attention of her millions of fans were the images in which she shines in bikini.

The clip, which lasts only a few seconds, also shows an emotional message with which the “Roma” actress says goodbye to the year 2021 thanking her for all the good it has brought her, and to accompany the publication she wrote:

“For a few days I was disconnected from social networks because it is very important for me to dedicate time to my family, but I always carry them in my heart, thank you for opening the doors of your homes and thank you for always being there, I wish you Happy New Year Happy 2022. I love you “.

So far, on Instagram, the publication of Yalitza It has received hundreds of comments and almost 40 thousand “likes”, while on TikTok, the platform where it originally launched the video and has gained millions of followers for its posts, it has also received hundreds of “likes”, which makes it clear that The actress is and will continue to be one of the favorites on the networks.

