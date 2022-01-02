2022 sports calendar: these are the main local and international events

The world is still under threat from COVID-19But the 2022 sports programming continues, with three monumental events such as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the World Athletics World Cup and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Puerto Rico will be in two of those events, as well as in others such as the Caribbean Series and the Basketball World Cup.

Here we present a compendium of some of the main competitions that will take place this coming year.

January

Caribbean Baseball Series – January 28-February 2

The event -which is held annually- will be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It will bring together the host team and the ninth champions from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Venezuela. The champion of the last edition was the Dominican Republic, who beat the Puerto Rican team 4-1 in the final. The Puerto Ricans last won in 2017 and 2018.

February

Winter Olympics – February 4-20

In the last edition of South Korea 2018, the country was represented by Charles Flaherty in the Giant Slalom event. Similarly, Puerto Rican Orlando Pérez will wear the colors of the monostar for the first time at the Paralympic Winter Games, which are scheduled to take place from March 4 to 13.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifier 2022 – February 10-13

The national team will play in Washington DC against the hosts of the United States and the quintets of Russia and Belgium. Two tickets will be contested in this group, since the United States achieved its direct qualification to the World Cup, which will take place in Australia from September 22 to October 1, for being the Olympic champions.

Super Bowl LVI – February 13

The championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in which the champions of the National Conference and the American Conference will be staged at SoFi Stadium – home of the Rams and Chargers – in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California. The halftime show will be headlined by music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

FIBA World Cup Window – February 24-28

The men’s basketball team will play the second window of the 2023 World Cup qualifying tournament. Its first match will be against the United States on the 24th, while the second will be against Cuba on the 27th. FIBA ​​has not yet announced the venue or the times. Puerto Rico is 1-1.

It should be remembered that between November 2021 and February 2023 a total of six windows will be held – divided into two rounds – to define the seven teams from America that will qualify for the World Cup, which will be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

Baseball Superior Double A

The 2022 season will begin on February 27 with the participation of 43 franchises. That first game will be at the home of the Humacao Gray champions, the Néstor Morales stadium. The rest of the teams will go into action on March 4. This tournament will return to the format of night games after the proxies approved a proposal from the president of the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation, José Quiles Rosas, to that effect.

The new champions of Double A Baseball, the Humacao Grays, celebrate the victory in the seventh game of the final series against the Braves. (Supplied / Double A)

Puerto Rico Golf Open – February 28 to March 6

It is the only PGA Tour event that takes place in Puerto Rico. As is customary, it takes place in Rio Grande, at the Grand Reserve Country Club. The boricua Rafa “Rafael” Campos He has been active in this tournament 12 times. In the last four years he has been in the top 10 three times, including his third place finish in 2021, which has been his best position in this competition.

March

Puerto Rico Archery Cup – March 14-20

The event will be held at the Juan Ramón Loubriel stadium, in Bayamón. Over 15 countries will be present at the event that will award points for the world ranking and will be the first qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador 2023.

Big leagues

The regular season kicks off on March 31. On that day, each of the 30 Major League teams will be in action, the fifth year in a row that all clubs will play on the first date of the season. The last date of the regular season will be October 2.

Likewise, it was announced that in interleague games, the confrontations will be between teams of the following divisions: East of the American League versus Central of the National League, Central of the American against West of the National and West of the American against East of the National. Meanwhile, the All-Star Game will be on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

April

National Superior Basketball

The Board of Directors of the National Superior Basketball (BSN) determined that the next season will begin on April 9. The start date was decided after taking into consideration the commitments of the national team: the FIBA ​​windows and the Americup. The group also approved the sale of Atléticos de San Germán and rejected the three reinforcements per team.

Women’s Superior Volleyball League

The start of the tournament was postponed from February 15 to April, after the league’s board of directors obtained authorization from the North American, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (Norceca) to play. out of the date originally set.

The president of the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation (FPV), César Trabanco, pointed out that this determination “is an incentive for the league, with the current situation of COVID-19 it was very uphill to run the tournament on the established date.”

June

Induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame – June 9-12

The former world champions Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr. Y James toney They were chosen to make up the 2022 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, based in Canastota, New York. The monarchs Regina Halmich and Holly Holm, the publicist Bill Caplan, the journalist Ron Borges and the historian Bob Yalen were also recognized. Posthumous recognitions included junior lightweight champion Tod Morgan and announcer Chuck Hull.

Due to the cancellation of activities in 2020 and 2021, these three classes will be honored in an event called “Once In a Lifetime”.

July

World Championships in Athletics – July 15-24

This competition will be held for the first time in the United States, specifically in Eugene, Oregon. It was originally scheduled for August 6-15, 2021, but after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics it was decided to change the date. The participation of about 2,000 athletes is expected, including the Olympic champion of the 100-meter hurdles event, the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

September

FIBA AmeriCup – September 2-11

The men’s basketball tournament will be played in Brazil. The tournament returns to that country for the first time since 1984, when it was held in Sao Paulo and FIBA ​​Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt led the hosts to gold.

In addition to the hosts, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, United States (current champion), Virgin Islands, Mexico, Panama, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela will compete.

November

ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championship

Puerto Rico will host the event organized by the International Surf Association (ISA). The competition will take place in the Condado lagoon and the San Juan bay. The Stand Up Paddle Board competition is tentatively scheduled to take place at “La 8”. At the moment the ISA has not disclosed the dates. The last edition of the event was in El Salvador in 2019.

Soccer World Cup – November 21 to December 18

The event, which is held every four years and will have 32 nations, will be held in Qatar. The event has not been without controversy since organizations such as Amnesty International have drawn attention to violations of the human rights of migrant workers who build the stadiums.

The last edition was in Russia in 2018, and it was won by France, who beat Croatia in the final.