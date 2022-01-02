3 Investment Trends for 2022 By Investing.com



By David Pichodo and Yassine Maaroufi

Investing.com – Many investors are looking for the latest high-potential investment themes to buy the right stocks earlier than most other investors and expect the huge returns promised to those with the “first advantage,” at the cost of taking much more risk than investing in stocks from established sectors.

The year 2021 has seen the emergence or strengthening of a number of cutting-edge investment trends that may present exciting opportunities for investors looking to try to stay ahead of events.

In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 of these recent investment trends that could explode in 2022, with some values ​​that interested investors should be aware of.

Note that this is not the “Top 3 Investing Topics for 2022”, but simply a selection of 3 topics that deserve high on the radar of informed investors. Similarly, the individual securities that we will mention for each of the investment topics discussed in this article are not securities that we recommend buying, but simply examples of securities to follow for each topic.

Batteries and lithium

Environmentally conscious investors tend to be interested in the electric vehicle sector, which experts predict will replace gasoline and diesel vehicles in the coming decades. Others are more interested in clean energy production, with investments in solar, wind or hydroelectric power.

But perhaps the best way to invest in renewable energy is to seek renewable energy storage, through batteries. Subject to the vagaries of the weather and the seasons, the production of clean and renewable energy must confront the problem of storing and distributing the amounts of energy consumed.

So if the world is to make a full transition to clean energy, the need for energy storage, and therefore batteries, is likely to skyrocket. To invest in this area, we can look at battery manufacturers or, more directly, invest in shares of producers of lithium, an essential raw material for batteries.

Some examples of values ​​to invest in batteries and lithium:

Lithium Americas Corp (TSX :).

– Activity: Lithium exploration and production

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 18.38

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 36.22

Livent Corp (NYSE 🙂

– Activity: Production and distribution of lithium compounds

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 15.52

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 31.75

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE 🙂

– Company: Research on solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric cars

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 19.65

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 35.50

Psychedelic medicine

Like cannabis a few years ago, some psychedelic and hallucinogenic substances formerly considered illegal drugs are attracting the attention of the medical world.

Although it is a fledgling industry, the potential of psychedelic healing is proven by numerous studies.

Investors are turning their attention, and more importantly their capital, to this growing sector for three main reasons: the global need for effective mental health treatments, the evolution of legislation and regulations, and the broad support public.

First, in the context of a post-COVID world, psychedelic care will become an essential tool in the treatment of worsening mental health problems. According to the charity Mind, more than two-thirds of adults with mental health problems stated that their mental health had worsened during confinement, and we still do not have a complete picture of the impact of this, or how the pandemic has affected the General population.

In response, pharmaceutical companies are trying to invest significantly in new medical treatments to address the problem. Governments are also encouraged to act quickly to protect the well-being of their citizens. In this context, the actions of companies that develop treatments for mental illnesses based on their research on psychedelic drugs could be in great demand in 2022.

Some examples of actions to invest in psychedelic medicine

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ 🙂

– Business: Research and development of drugs based on psilocybin and LSD

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 1.51

– 12-month median target for analysts: $ 7.99

Cybin Inc (NYSE 🙂

– Activity: Research and development of drugs based on psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 1.24

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 8.20

Compass Pathways Plc (NASDAQ 🙂

– Business: Research and development of drugs and treatments based on psilocybin

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 17.12

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 84.75

Construction of the metaverse

Although the definition of the metaverse continues to be debated, investors have not hesitated to pounce on all investments related to this concept since Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 made the creation of a metaverse its main objective, taking the name of Meta Platforms.

Specifically, the metaverse refers to an online space that can be navigated in virtual reality, and that would allow all kinds of social and commercial interaction. Some analysts believe that this is the next great Internet revolution.

However, as it is still a vague concept that has not been really implemented by anyone yet, choosing the best actions to bet on in the metaverse is not easy.

However, there are some stocks that are less risky metaverse bets than others. In fact, many experts believe that instead of betting on the stocks of companies that want to have a business directly related to the metaverse, investors should look to the architects of the metaverse, the companies that own the technologies necessary to create the metaverse.

In this realm, graphics card and computer chip manufacturers seem to be the obvious choices, since in any case, creating navigable metaverses in virtual reality will require vastly greater graphics processing power than is currently required for games and experiences that take place on conventional computer screens.

Additionally, chip values ​​are also ideally positioned to take advantage of many of the other trends that are set to explode in 2022, such as artificial intelligence, cloud and data center computing, and cryptocurrency mining.

But you can also think on the software side, investing in values ​​that have essential graphic technologies for the artistic and technical creation of metaverses.

Some examples of actions to invest in the metaverse:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ 🙂

– Activity: Graphics card manufacturer

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 222.13

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 360.17

Unity Software Inc (NYSE 🙂

– Company: Software to help create 3D environments

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 98.22

– Average 12-month analyst target: $ 178.86

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ 🙂

– Company: Virtual Building Reproduction Technology

– InvestingPro fair value: $ 14.18

– Average 12-month target for analysts: $ 32.33

