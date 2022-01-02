6 technological innovations that will soon reach cars around the world

On January 5 the famous fair begins CES 2022 in Las Vegas. As since 52 years ago, this is the largest electronics show in the world, which although it is known by its acronym, its official name is Consumer Electronic Show.

The problem that is causing the outbreak of Covid-19 infections by the Omicron variant, is that many exhibitors have decided cancel your participation in person, and in most cases, They will do it virtually.

It’s not the same, of course, but at least the expectation for knowing some devices and technology developments will be partially satisfied. It is true, it is one thing to watch a video and quite another to see the operation of so many new features live, which in general, are surprising due to some very sophisticated innovation.

The automotive industry is increasingly related to electronics, using technology and devices developed in companies that have no direct relationship with the automotive world, but rather of engineering as a global concept.

The cars of the present, but especially those of the future, they look more like a large electronic machinery than a mechanical vehicle as mankind knew it until a few years ago.

In the CES 2022, some news will be presented that in a short time they will be part of the cars , so this will be a good opportunity to get to know them in detail. At least by way of advance, something can be brought forward less than a week before the start of the fair.

1 – Continental Wrong Way Drive

The technology company Continental Automotive will show your system Wrong Way Drive In Las Vegas. It will do so through a simulator that will have the user at the wheel and the system acting autonomously to alert you to possible vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

The early alerts on the location, speed and direction of travel of an oncoming driver , allow other drivers to take proactive safety measures. The technology it is based on a combination of sensors, connected vehicle systems, and a heat mapping algorithm. It is a self-learning system that works with teams on the routes to define the lane and direction of travel of all vehicles.

Together with the WWD, Continental will also present its long-range LiDAR, called HRL131. AND This precision sensing technology is a critical component to enable the future of autonomous mobility since it is prepared for levels 3 and 4 . The sensor is configured to handle the toughest dynamic environments for autonomous driving, from scenarios of high-speed highways to densely populated urban routes. The HRL131 will appear in 2024 and it will be the world’s first long-range, high-resolution solid-state LiDAR sensor to enter series production in the automotive market.

2 – Hyundai Robotics

Hyundai will present “Expanding Human Reach”, its system developed based on robotics

Under the motto “Expanding Human Reach”, Hyundai to exhibit at CES 2022, its robotics division, whose objective is to promote the paradigm shift towards the mobility of the future, going beyond conventional means of transport. The Korean company will show how robotics will connect the virtual world and reality, overcoming the physical limitations of movement related to field and space.

Based on this, it will present a platform of PnD (Plug & Drive) robotic modules under the new concept “Mobility of Things” (MOT), which aims to provide mobility to any element, from traditionally inanimate objects to even community spaces.

3 – Bosch Virtual Viewer

Bosch Virtual Visor, a smart visor that prevents glare

The company Bosch has developed a virtual sun visor for the driver consisting of a to very slim LED display, perfectly transparent, that reduces incision from sunlight and headlights of cars in the driver’s vision.

This parasol works thanks to a advanced video camera that detects the position of the eyes, darkening the pixels at their height, in order to avoid dazzling.

The interesting thing about the system is that what is reduced is only the view in the areas from where the light source is coming, keeping the surrounding areas perfectly clear for the eye.

4 – Bosch Advanced Driving Module

Bosch Advanced Driving Module, a generic drive, brake and steering package for electric cars

This can be a great contribution from Bosch to the electric mobility-based automotive industry. The advanced driving module is intended for reduce complexity in development and engineering of electric vehicles And as a result, it will increase efficiency for automakers.

It’s about a integrated powertrain, steering and braking system in one harmonized module. Simplified interfaces and a consistent software architecture reduce complexity and ensure optimized communication between components.

According to Bosch, this system will enable interested brands to save billions in the development of more sustainable models.

5 – Magnetti Marelli Sensor Light & Dyna View

Magnetti Marelli incorporates sensors in the front and rear headlights

In its continuous improvement integrating technological components to automobile parts, Marelli will showcase its unique approach to sensor integration by taking advantage of vehicle headlights and taillights. At CES in Las Vegas 2022, Marelli will exhibit a headlight with integrated radar and an illuminated front panel which it has developed for a market leading German origin manufacturer, representing a strong starting point for enlightened firms in electric vehicles.

In addition, the Italian component supplier also will present different solutions for the interiors of the future. On the one hand, the unprecedented 24-inch “Dyna-View” display consisting of four displays equipped with two operating systems and a new driver known as “Cabin Domain”.

Also, dashboards with haptic buttons and new functional synthetic coatings on surfaces such as metal or plastic parts in that they act as indicators or they become translucent, offering warnings to passengers.

Marelli will present this 24-inch screen called “Dyna-View”

The only concern is the realization of the fair itself. In the last days, they have “lowered” of the presence in the CES 2022, companies of the caliber of BMW, Intel, AMD, General Motors, Google, T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta, Waymo, IBM, Panasonic and Mercedes.

Some companies may still review their decision, but like everything that happens in a pandemic that is almost two years old, decisions are made minute by minute.

