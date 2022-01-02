60% of the violent events related to electric motorcycles in 2021 have been clarified (+ Video) ›Cuba› Granma

Between January and November 2021, 281 complaints of motorine theft have been clarified and 186 of these media have been recovered, which were returned to their legal owners, according to official data.

This is stated on the Razones de Cuba website, where it is specified that the country has clarified 60% of the violent acts with the intention of illegally seizing electric motorcycles and the perpetrators of these crimes are in prison.

In an article published this 1st. January, it is specified that around 200,000 electric motorcycles are moving in the country today and the campaign that is gaining momentum in order to create a climate of insecurity on the island is denounced.

A note released by the Ministry of the Interior on December 31, 2021, explains that in recent days, states of opinion prevail in our town, associated with the theft of electric mopeds, as a result of criminal acts that were made public in social networks, and of which, in some cases, it is shown that they are events that occurred in previous years or false news, with the intention of generating a climate of impunity and citizen insecurity in the middle of the end of the year festivities.

They clarify, taking into account the negative impact of these types of events and what electric mopeds mean for the transportation of the Cuban family, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has as a permanent priority to take action against those who try to steal said vehicles in order to illicitly enrich themselves.

In this sense, the people who are detained for their participation in the theft of electric mopeds have received the corresponding criminal measures as a result of their actions; Others, due to their alleged involvement, are under investigation or in view of the oral trial, they add.

They also detail that receivers have been prosecuted, including workshop owners and mechanics, as well as citizens who have been warned or fined for trusting unscrupulous.

They also add that the organization of this confrontation has made it possible to solve events with expressions of violence and greater complexity, as well as, in some cases, to return the goods to the victims; and in all of them, define ways of operating, such as taking advantage of the neglect of the victims, the lack of protection of the property on the public highway, the sale of parts, pieces and accessories or the use of false property documents.

As intense they describe the work carried out to clarify pending complaints made by citizens to the authorities. In part of the ongoing investigations, there are specific elements that will allow the arrest of the commissioners and the recovery of the stolen assets, they specify.

Citizen tranquility constitutes a conquest of the Cuban Revolution, and it will continue to do so. There will be no impunity and people will always act vigorously against criminals, concludes the information from the Ministry.