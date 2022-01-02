63% of Mexicans consider telemedicine viable – El Financiero

63 percent of mexicans go in the telemedicine the solution for access to Health universal, while they are interested in resorting to such medical care, revealed the study ‘Telemedicine: challenges and alternatives of medical practice ‘carried out by the Public Opinion Center of the Technological University of Mexico (UNITEC).

“Although 63 percent agree that this type of service would solve problems of coverage of HealthOnly 32 percent agree that the Mexican population has the technological resources to have access to this type of services, ”the report indicated.

In Mexico and Latin America, only one in 10 people have access to a doctor, a gap that telemedicine can help reduce, recently warned Omidres Pérez, president of the Ibero-American Telehealth Association.

Patients with chronic diseases wait up to a year to schedule an appointment with a specialist, which can be reduced by adopting to integrate telemedicine, said the specialist.

The study also revealed that 54 percent agree that telemedicine is as high-quality as a face-to-face service; 48 percent think that it can be as effective as if it were in person, 10 percent would be more effective and 23 percent that it is not.