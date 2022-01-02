A medical student detects cancer in an NHL coach during a game

More than 1,000 games in the National Hockey League endorse the long sporting career of an ice hockey legend, Brian ‘Red’ Hamilton, now assistant to the Canucks. But, of all of them, the most important was on October 23, 2021, in the match against Seattle Kraken, where a fan detected a cancerous mole on Hamilton’s neck in the middle of the game.

The protagonist, Nobody Popovic, a medical student, wrote a message on her phone, which she placed behind the glass. “The mole on the back of your neck is cancer”Hamilton mentioned in relation to the message during a zoom video call with the media.

After reading the young woman’s short text and concluding the game, Hamilton went to the hospital two days later. Doctors observed a mole that, after detecting it as stage two melanoma, ended up being excised urgently.

The 32nd NHL franchise tweeted a letter from Hamilton on January 1 to find Popovic, and a day later, he has surpassed 10,000 retweets. “The message you showed me on your phone it will be forever etched in my brain and it has made a real difference that has changed my life and that of my family, “said the publication.

After the Vancouver Canucks victory over Seattle by 5 to 2 this morning, Hamilton and Popovic they have been able to meet and, according to the franchise’s social networks, they have had a small talk.

During the meeting, the 22-year-old received $ 10,000 from each franchise for your studies of medicine as a token of appreciation. Popovic was visibly excited.