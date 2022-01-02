A third of the managers bet on investing in Blockchain or Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Spanish investment management and advisory entities are getting closer and closer to the world of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin in the lead. In the absence of a regulation that clarifies the investment in these assets, the managers are already carrying out operations and advocate including them in their clients’ portfolio.

At least, this is the case in a third of Spanish investment houses, according to the III Survey of El Confidencial on Market Sentiment, in which 26 entities with more than 600,000 million under management. There are nine that advocate including investments related to Blockchain technology in the portfolio, and three of them also include crypto assets.

The trend is obvious. Two years ago, there was consensus to avoid these investments. The usual message was to recognize the usefulness of Blockchain technology and use it for internal matters, but to shun bitcoin and other crypto assets. However, there has been an evolution caused both by a greater maturity of this issue, the more sophisticated analysis carried out by the managers and the growing customer demand.

As El Confidencial published, the bank is already making investments for large clients in Blockchain or cryptocurrencies. In some cases by conviction and in others, especially with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies, as intermediaries at the request of customers.

In the survey carried out by this means, entities are asked to indicate what percentage of liquidity and also of assets they would add to a balanced portfolio that, traditionally, would be made up of 50% bonds and the other 50% in equities. Y a total of nine entities incorporate Blockchain, with weights ranging from 0.5% to 5%.

As you can see, there is conviction for this asset in several entities. Likewise, three of these nine management companies or private banks are also committed to introducing crypto assets, with percentages ranging from 0.5% to 2%.

There is still, as you can see, a lot heterogeneity in opinions of the Spanish managers on these investments. In the section of perspectives for different investments, they score the expectations about various assets at 12 months, with 1 being maximum pessimism and 10 maximum optimism. US and European equities take the highest score with 6.9 points, while sovereign debt is at the bottom with 2.6 points.

In the case of Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies, the score is 4 from 18 responses, since there are eight entities that have no opinion on this investment. Among the responses, the dispersion ranges from 1 to 8. It is the asset where there is less consensus.