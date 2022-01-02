ACS closes the operation for the year: sells Industrial Services to Vinci with a capital gain of 2.9 billion | Companies

The corporate operation of the year in Spain and one of the most relevant in Europe, the sale of the ACS Industrial Services area to the French Vinci group, has been closed this morning before a notary and leaves some net capital gains not less than 2,900 million euros the Spanish group, as reported to the CNMV. The transaction has risen to 4,902 million and has been completed on the horn in view of the fact that its protagonists intended to seal it even in 2021.

The ACS check includes the 4,200 million company value agreed on March 31, plus 700 million cash. The multiple details for the closing, with fringes in very different geographies, have left for the last day of the year the auction of the highest volume divestment in the history of ACS.

In addition to the important check that enters the ACS cashier, Vinci will deliver a maximum of 600 million euros in the next few years, at a rate of 20 million for each half gigawatt (GW) developed by the industrial division (in a ready-to-build state) from March 31, 2021 and up to seven years after the execution of this sale. A term that will be extendable for a year and a half more if the 6 GW developed are reached in the first 42 months.

A closing on the last day of the year allows strong capital gains in 2021 affected by the virus

The president of Vinci, Xavier Huillard, has indicated that “the integration in Vinci of ACS’s energy activities, including its platform for the development of renewable energy projects, aims not only to build a world leader in engineering, works and services related to energy, a sector in which Vinci is already very present, but also accelerate, thanks to Cobra’s experience, its development in renewables and thus strengthen its contribution to the environmental transition “.

The perimeter of this divestment by ACS, which was advanced in October 2020 by Five days, includes engineering and works activities that are led by the subsidiary Cobra. Along with the latter 12 other companies leave: Imesapi, Maetel, Semi, Etra, Procme, Intecsa, Initect Energía, Cymi, Syce, Makiber, Dragados OffShore and Masa, according to the agreement signed by the two giants.

Other assets that change hands are nine public-private partnership projects in the energy sector. This basket includes six transmission lines in Brazil, an irrigation project in Peru, a wind farm offshore in Taiwan and a combined cycle in Peru, in addition to the development platform for new renewable energy projects of ACS Servicios Industriales.

Vinci strengthens itself in green energy and industrial construction with businesses that invoiced 6,000 million on average between 2018 and 2020 and that they generated an EBIT margin of more than 6%. In addition, it incorporates a team of 45,000 employees, including its managers, with Jose Maria Castillo to the head; it redoubles its commitment to Spain and Latin America, and strengthens itself in turnkey industrial projects (EPC).

Continuity

ACS will continue to be present in the industrial business with its energy subsidiary Zero E and a fortnight of concessions. These assets are valued at around 1,400 million euros by the company itself, which retains to its credit six photovoltaic plants (3,000 MW), eight wind farms (373 MW), three thermosolar installations (260 MW), a hydroelectric plant (20 MW ), five desalination plants, two treatment plants, a gas plant and more than 2,500 kilometers of transmission lines. The segregation (carve out) of these businesses in favor of ACS is pending, which will take place throughout January.

ACS will maintain assets in energy for 1,400 million and an alliance with Vinci in renewables

In addition, the agreement with Vinci includes the creation of a joint company that will acquire, at market prices, the renewable energy assets developed by Industrial Services until 2029. This area of ​​ACS has 25 GW in its portfolio based on different technologies (11,964 MW in wind energy and 11,730 MW in photovoltaic) and located in different countries (mainly Spain, the rest of Europe and Latin America), which could make the Vinci and ACS alliance one of the largest green energy firms in the world. medium term.

The Spanish company has secured 49% of the capital, while the French will control 51%. The partners carried out a preliminary appraisal of their joint venture more than 1,000 million euros.

The group chaired by Florentino Pérez has sacrificed a business that clearly differentiated it from its biggest rivals to become even more relevant as a specialist in construction and concessions for both transport and renewable energy.

The entry into the box of about 5,000 million euros will allow the company maintain the commitment to renewables and grow in areas such as highway management, where it has half the capital of the Catalan concessionaire Abertis and 100% of Iridium.