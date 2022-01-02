Betty marion white, the actress who gained international recognition for her portrayal of the role of “Rose Nylund” in the hit comedy The golden girls From the 1980s, he passed away on December 31 at the age of 99. According to portal reports TMZThe actress did not have any sudden illnesses, nor was she battling any particular ailment and is believed to have died of natural causes.

© GettyImages Actress and comedian Betty White dies at 99





Betty was about to celebrate her centennial on January 17th. This publication also indicates that his police sources confirmed his death on Friday morning at his home shortly before 9:30 in the morning.





A pioneer and in the media, Betty established herself as the longest-lived female performer on the small screen by being recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest television career of a woman thanks to the countless programs she starred in over the last 8 decades.

He began his career in 1939 and since then he is considered one of the most representative figures of humor on radio and television.

© GettyImages The iconic artist from ‘Las chicas de Oro’ passed away this Friday, December 31 at her home, a few weeks after her centenary





She was nominated 20 times for Emmy Awards and won seven times. She was also a four-time Golden Globe nominee and has been honored with many accolades. Lifetime Achievement Awards and celebrations through various organizations.

Apart from his resounding success in The Golden Girls, we will remember her for her participation in legendary productions such as Boston Legal Y Hot in cleveland.





Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.