Adamari López without Toni Costa receives 2022 by kissing the most special person in her life

Adamari López said goodbye to 2021, a year full of changes, including his break with Toni Costa and professional challenges that gave him great satisfaction, such as having participated as jury in Miss Universe and elect the successor of the Mexican Andrea Meza.

A few days ago People en Español announced that the charismatic driver had chosen to travel to Disneyland in Orlando, Florida, with her daughter Alaïa to close the year, however, according to their posts on Instagram, the celebrations were different, as Adamari López enjoyed a great evening with friends.

In one of the videos published by Cynthia Torres-Román, a close friend of the Puerto Rican, you can see details of the celebration they had.

Without a doubt one of the most emotional moments he lived Adamari López was when when the bells rang to welcome the new year, she surrounded her daughter Alaïa and gave her a tender kiss, while the other attendees did the same with their respective partners.

For her part, the actress is also on her official Instagram account, shared some short videos of his celebration with the minor, Who was on the lookout at all times, showing how much she enjoys her role as a mother.