After the loss of Vicente Fernández, Alex Fernández shares the first photos of his daughter

Alex Fernandez shared the first photo of his daughter Mia, the result of his sentimental relationship with Alexia Hernandez, with whom he hopes to reach the altar in the following months.

On the last day of 2021, Alex Fernández moved his followers by sharing the first photograph of his future baby.

After having gone through a painful moment with the departure of his grandfather Vicente Fernandez, the dynasty has found comfort among the youngest of the family, the great-granddaughters of the Charro de Huentitán.

This December 31 Alex, son of The foal, showed on Instagram the first 3D ultrasound of the future Mía.

Although Chente’s grandson had already shared his wife Alexia Hernández’s ultrasound scans on previous occasions, this time he called it “first photo” as it is the closest image that can be obtained with current technology of how the baby looks in the belly of his mother.

“I share the first photo of my princess Mia, the best gift of 2021!”

Alexia shared the same image of the ultrasound, assuring that they wish the arrival of Mía, who will be born in April 2022.

Last September, the happy couple confirmed that they would debut as parents in the coming months; and a month later they revealed that they were expecting a girl who will be called Mía Fernández Hernández.

You do not know how much I want to be able to hold you in my arms !!! Thank you @ alexiah.mma for giving me the best gift! I love them !!! ”, Alex wrote on that occasion.

Follow us on Google news and receive the best information

jram