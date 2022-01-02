Águilas: Leonel returns to Colombia and his son will be part of the coaching staff | sports

Leonel Alvarez began his career as a property technician in 2009 with the Independent Medellin and immediately won the Completion. Later, he directed the Colombia selection after the departure of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and then he returned to work at the club level.

“Leonel returns to the nest“, thus announced Golden Eagles hiring the coach. He signed for a year and had already been in the club in 2012 when it was called Itagüí. He also directed the Deportivo Cali with which he won the 2014 Super League and in Medellín he won the star again in the Opening 2016.

Álvarez continued his career in Paraguay and there he was champion with Cerro Porteño in the Clausura 2017. His next experience was lived with Liberty whom he only managed for 9 games in 2019.

In the coaching staff will be Ruben Bedoya as technical assistant 1, Robinson Moncada as a physical trainer and Piter Vargas as a goalkeeper coach. Among the names that attracts attention as technical assistant 2 is Leo Stefano Alvarez, son of Leonel.

The 30-year-old man lived in the United States for many years where he played as a defense in minor categories, but did not reach the MLS. Now Stefano will accompany his dad from the technical bench with the challenge of putting Golden Eagles in the finals of Colombian soccer.