Airlines Concerned About 5G Service Delay Launch, US Authorities Act | International | News

The 5G mobile broadband technology service had already been postponed previously, from December 5 it was changed to January 5.

The US authorities have asked the operators of AT&T telecommunications and Verizon to delay their already-postponed launch of 5G networks by up to two weeks, amid uncertainty about the possible interference with equipment vital flight safety.

The commissioning of the technology of mobile bandwidth high-speed train, initially scheduled for December 5, already had been postponed and was due to take place on January 5. But European aircraft manufacturers Airbus and US Boeing recently expressed “concern” about possible 5G interference with radio altimeters, the devices that planes use to measure altitude.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson made their request in a letter sent Friday to AT&T and Verizon, two of the nation’s largest telecommunications operators.

The official letter asked the companies to “continue making a pause in introduction commercial C-band service, “the frequency range used for 5G,” for a short additional period of no more than two weeks after the implementation date currently scheduled for January 5. “

The companies did not respond immediately to a request for comments.

US officials assured companies that 5G service It will be able to start operating “as planned in January, with certain exceptions around priority airports.”

In this regard, they said that their priority has been “protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can safely coexist ”.

Last February, Verizon and AT&T They received authorization to begin using the 3.7 to 3.8 GHz frequency bands on December 5, after obtaining licenses worth tens of billions of dollars. But after Airbus and Boeing concerns about possible interference were disclosed, the launch date was pushed back to January.

The FAA requested more information on instruments and issued directives limiting the use of altimeters in certain situations, prompting airlines concerns about possible costs.

When Verizon and AT&T wrote to federal authorities in November to confirm their intention to start rolling out 5G in January, they said that would take extra precautions beyond those required by US law until July 2022, while the FAA completes its investigation.

The conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment led French authorities in February to recommend that passengers turn off their mobile phones with this technology on airplanes. (I)