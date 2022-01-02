Alberth Elis and Girondis de Bordeaux are eliminated from the French Cup after being beaten on the road by Brest

2022-01-02
Bitter beginning of 2022. The Honduran Alberth elis and the Girondins of Bordeaux were eliminated in sixteenths of French Cup after falling 3-0 to Brest.
The goals of the match were at minute 36 of through Steve Mounié, at 81 of Romain Faivre also from the stain and Jeremy Le Douaron at 90 + 3.
The catracho started as the starter and played the 90 minutes, tried to create danger in the rival goal, but ended up looking like an orphan in attack.
At 90 + 3, Elis received a filtered ball from the right, stepped on the area and ended up taking an uncomfortable shot that the goalkeeper deflected and on the next play one of his teammates missed it. On the counter came the third.
The Marines showed up at this meeting decimated by covid-19; a total of 21 club players tested positive.
Elis and company will have to leave the elimination behind because on Friday, January 7, they return to activity in the French League when they meet Olympique de Marseille.
Vladimir Petković hopes for that meeting and to have his entire squad. Girondins is in 17th position in the table with 17 points and needs to keep adding to get away from the relegation zone.
INITIAL ALIGNMENTS:
Girondins of Bordeaux: Rouyard, Louis-Jean, Atallah, Pembelé, Aggoun, Depussay, Pascal, Dilrosun, Briand (C), He is and Hwang.
Stade Brestois: Larsonneur, Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet (C), Brassier, Duverne, Fajvre, Agoumé, Lasne, Honorat, Mounjé and Cardona.