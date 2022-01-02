Aleida Núñez with open dress shows off her charms in Dubai

Aleida Núñez left her dress open to show off her legs | Instagram

Enjoying her vacation in Dubai, the flirtatious Mexican actress Aleida Núñez shared with her followers a publication of her New year dinner, where she was seen wearing her open dress to show her shapely legs.

For a couple of days that the soap opera actress has shared content related to this beautiful city in the United Arab Emirates, in each of her publications she shows us a bit of her beauty, there is no doubt that Aleida Nunez he always seeks to pamper his followers.

Since 18 hours ago she launched this publication, where we not only see her in photographs, she also decided to share some videos.

In them she showed off all her charm, especially her beautiful legs, in addition to the impressive dinner she enjoyed during her stay.

Aleida Núñez decided to share part of her New Year’s dinner with her fans | Instagram aleidanunez



The look with which she received the new year was a white dress, something loose for the outfits that she usually shows on Instagram, although despite being a bit loose, it had a certain transparency with which all those who passed near her enjoyed seeing her. presence.

The dress i was wearing Aleida Nunez It was white on the front with a strap that ran from her shoulder to the length of the dress, which was down to the floor, it also had a pair of gold slippers.

As for the back that you could admire in another of his subsequent videos, it had some parts in navy blue, with a huge print of a spiritual hand in gold and yellow, it seemed that it also had a type of compass or mandala.

New Year’s Eve dinner, grateful to God and life for another year … My best wishes for his life, “said Aleida Núñez.

The restaurant where she enjoyed her impressive and surely delicious dinner was at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, she herself tagged the restaurant’s Instagram account.

It is highly likely that what her fans liked the most was the first and only photograph of the publication, in which she is posing on the stairs, wearing one of her legs, she looks really perfect!

Good morning happy new year 2022 and so beautiful to precious I love it “,” You are definitely beautiful darling, happy New Year “, some fans commented.

Like other celebrities, Aleida wished only good and positive things to her fans, affection that she received reciprocally.