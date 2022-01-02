Alejandro Fernández sings the song of Vicente Fernández to Doña Cuquita to welcome the new year

Alejandro Fernandez remembers his father hours after dismissal in 2021. The Fernández family is going through difficult times after the death of Vicente Fernández, on December 12, which did not allow them to pass the holiday parties by your sideHowever, he was present somehow.

To close 2021, Alejandro Fernandez he was accompanying his mother, Doña Cuquita, with whom Vicente Fernandez kept up a relationship of almost 60 years, and by the way the interpreter sang a song by his late father.

In a small reel, the singer shared the emotional moment when he appears staring at his mother, while singing the song “I swear to God” of the acquaintance “Charro de Huentitán”.

Alejandro Fernández accompanies Doña Cuquita at the end of the year

In the video in question, Doña Cuquita She sings along with her son, while he has a glass of wine in his hand, just hours before the end of 2021.

To accompany the publication, Alejandro Fernández wrote: “Happy new year! We miss you old man, my dear old man … thinking of you #familiaunida”.

Hours later, “El Potrillo” shared a video with various moments in 2021, thanking his fans for all the support they gave him during the year, as well as giving their good wishes for 2022.

“Thank you for such a spectacular year! May love, health and music fill us with life for this 2022. Throw him with everything, my beautiful people! “, He wrote.