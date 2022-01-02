Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández share the first photo of their daughter Mia

Alex Fernandez, Alejandro Fernández’s son, just a few months after becoming a father for the first time, shared with his Instagram followers A photograph of the most recent 3D ultrasound performed on his wife Alexia Hernández.

“I share with you the first photo of my princess, Mia, the best gift of 2021!”, The 28-year-old singer wrote at the bottom of the photograph in which you can see the face of little Mia, approximately five months pregnant.

For its part, Alexia Hernandez He was not far behind and published the same image on the same social network: “Wishing you! The best of our 2021, “he wrote.

At the moment the publication registers more than 40 thousand reactions and hundreds of comments, among which those of the members of the Fernández dynasty stand out, such as the future aunt América Fernández and her mother. America Guinart. In addition to colleagues and friends such as Edén Muñoz, Caliber 50 vocalist, Gloria Calzada, Shanik Berman, Alejandro Valladares, among others.

Alex Fernández wants to have more children

A few months ago in an interview for Televisa Espectáculos, the son of “Potrillo” confessed that he would like to have more children with Alexia, but for now he will focus on the birth of Mia and fulfill his other commitments.

“Look, I think a minimum of three, I would like. If God brings me more, then very good “said the young interpreter.

“A lot of work is coming, Thank God, for next year … You will be able to see it, many songs and a very cool production”, he concluded.