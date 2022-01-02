América Femenil, with reinforcements to end royal dominance

Abigail Parra and Half Time

Craig Harrington, DT of América Femenil, is putting together a project to give continuity to a second era in El Nido after the passage of Leonardo Cuellar, with whom the only championship in the Liga MX Women and he is doing it in what way.

Based on quality reinforcements and key renovations, the azulcrema squad has declared war on the royal domain with Striped and Tigres Femenil, precisely the current champions and runners-up.

Katty Martínez, the forward star of the felines, will now defend the jersey of Coapa. This signing was a hard blow for those of the UANL. The scorer will be the center forward who Harrington need to create competition with Kiana Palacios placeholder image.

Another important contract is the arrival of Alison González, the Best Youth Player of the season and responsible for the goals in Atlas Female for its classification in which the Guadalajara club reached the Semifinals.

More Eagles

This 2022 we will see new faces in the azulcrema squad. Nicki hernandez, Kimberly hernandez Y Scarlet Camberos teamed up to prop up the club. Kim is a national selected and will create competition in defense.

Hernandez Y Changers will add to the offensive power that it already has to elements such as Daniela espinosa, Monserrat Hernández, Mayra pelayo Y Natalia Mauleon.

The long-awaited renewal

Sarah Leubbert became a primary element in the Liguilla del Opening 2021. Before the drop of Palaces Due to injury, the American scored the goals to advance her team to the Semis.

The fans surrendered to Sarah asking for the renewal of his contract, because in this December his loan ended with the Coapa. The wish was fulfilled and Luebbert He will continue with the team to face Clausura 2022.

That is how Craig Harrington will seek to stop the women’s football monarchs in Mexico and get the longed-for second title to be part of the Top 3 of the best clubs in the division.