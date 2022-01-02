America would be behind a former Chivas

TO Santiago Solari the end is still missing. It persists with the same problem that ended the Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX and with which the preseason began on December 26 last. That is why the names in the Stove Soccer they come and go, some out of self-interest the Eagles of America and others for the interests of entrepreneurs who are aware of the needs that exist in the Nest.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

By the way, who from one moment to another was placed among those who would be liked by the institution cream blue, is an ex Chivas. According to a report by the journalist of the newspaper RECORD Víctor Díaz, the high command would consider as an alternative for the position in question in front of the Closing 2022, to Alejandro Zendejas.

“They are not only looking for the foreigner. Coapa They are clear that internal competition is positive and among their New Year’s wishes is to add to Alejandro Zendejas, a multifunctional footballer who would reinforce the two extremes and give mobility to the midfield “, said the communicator regarding the intentions of the Eagles of America.

It should be remembered that, Alejandro Zendejas, 23-year-old footballer, debuted in the FC Dallas of the MLS of the United States in 2015, in 2016 it became the Chivas of Guadalajara where he played until mid-2020 (between 2017 and 2018 he was on loan at the Zacatepec Athletic Club). Since then, he has been a member of the main campus of the Club Necaxa.

Details of the game and contract of Alejandro Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas, footballer who sounds like a possible reinforcement of the Eagles of America, it can be projected from either end to the right or to the left. He currently has a current contract with the Club Necaxa, which expires on June 30, 2023. According to Transfermarkt, its market value is three million euros.