An asteroid the size of a skyscraper will pass relatively close to Earth in a few days

Asteroid approaching Earth. Computer artwork of an asteroid entering Earth’s atmosphere. (photo: SCIEPRO)

A “potentially dangerous” asteroid more than twice the height of the Empire State Building will make a close encounter with Earth in January, and then it will make its next visit in 200 years.

The space rock, named (7482) 1994 PC1, is expected to pass our planet at a distance of “Close approximation” of 0.013 astronomical units on January 18, reported Newsweek , citing NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

But that translates into a fairly comfortable distance from about 1.9 million kilometers, which is more than five times farther from Earth than the Moon, According to the magazine.

However, the asteroid is not far behind, at around 3,280 feet in diameter, about two and a half times the height of the iconic skyscraper in the Big Apple.

An asteroid of this size hits Earth roughly every 600,000 years, according to EarthSky.

It will approach about 44,000 mph before venturing into another solar orbit and won’t return to ours until 2105, according to the space agency.

The large body was discovered on August 9, 1994, hence its designation, by Robert McNaught at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia.

The asteroid is the size of the Empire State Building

Astronomers also found the asteroid in earlier images dating back to September 1974.

Amateur sky watchers will be able to detect (7482) 1994 PC1 around 4:50 pm on January 18. It will appear as a point of light passing in front of the background stars at night.

The rock will glow around magnitude 10, a decent target for observers using a 6-inch or larger telescope.

Fortunately, it is not an asteroid of 5 to 10 kilometers that is going to annihilate us in six months, but its passage on Earth is still curious, just a month after the premiere of Don’t Look Up, the last Netflix movie that warns about a mass extinction due to the collision of an intergalactic body.

