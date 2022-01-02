An iPhone factory in India is closed with 250 intoxicated after finding rats, food with worms and toilets without running water | Technology

Apple is back in the news for the harsh working conditions of the factories that assemble its products. How has this situation been reached?

You may be very proud of that luxury product called iPhone 13 (Review) that you got this Christmas. But it could have been ridden by an Indian woman who sleeps among rats, eats food with worms, and uses toilets without running water.

It is the hidden face of technology, and an outrageous problem that companies either do not know how to tackle or do not do enough to solve.

As reported by Reuters via 9to5Mac, Apple has ordered Foxconn to close the iPhone factory in Chennai, India, after a riot because 259 women had suffered food poisoning, and more than 100 have had to be hospitalized.

Subsequent research has found that the women who assembled iPhones in the factory they lived in shelters provided by the company, crammed with up to 30 people sleeping in the same house.

The women slept on the floor. Rats have been found in kitchens, as well as food with worms, and toilets without running water.

Some workers have confessed that all who live there have a health problem– From backaches to skin allergies and stomach problems from food.

Foxconn has been accused by unions of hiring young women ages 18-22 from rural areas because they are less likely to protest.

That is why the revolt that took place last week is considered exceptional in India. Although there was some food poisoning almost every day, according to the workers, in mid-December there were 259 intoxicated women, and more than 100 had to be hospitalized.

That led to a protest that has ended with the temporary closure of the iPhone factory, managed by Foxconn. The Chennai facility has 17,000 workers.

The Taiwanese company has assured that it will restructure the organization chart of heads responsible for the factory.

But all eyes are on Apple again. The Apple company carries out Periodics inspections in factories it contracts to make iPhones in China, India, and other countries.

But it is obvious that those inspections are not effective if they do not discover irregularities as serious as this.

The richest company in the world cannot allow its products to reach the market at the cost of the suffering and humiliation of the workers who assemble them, or manufacture their components.

Years go by, and it saddens us to keep writing news like this. Even when?