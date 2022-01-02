Ana Bárbara reveals INTIMATE secret to attract LOVE in the New Year | PHOTO

Ana Barbara one more time the temperature rose with one of his stories in Instagram now in full celebration for him New Year 2022, where he revealed one of his intimate secrets to “ensure” that one of the most requested wishes by everyone is fulfilled.

The singer of “Bandido” has been characterized by sharing images with wastes of sensuality in different types of looks on her Instagram account, but this time she showed her “amulet” with which it is almost certain that she will fulfill her mission due to the peculiarity what is and what is one of the tastes most requested by men and women equally.

The daughter of Don Antero Ugalde showed a sensual garment that is placed in the most intimate part of any person, it is about red panties With the one that ensures you can have the desired love of a partner that most people always ask for among their 12 wishes when they are the first chimes of the New Year.

In the image published by Ana Bárbara, the singer holds the red garment while showing it and moving away from the camera on her cell phone. At first glance, you can see that it is a sensual model with a design that has uncovers between the lines that shows part of the skin of the wearer.

Ana Bárbara assured that said garment was the one she used during the celebration of the New Year 2022, so her 2.7 million followers on Instagram were the first to notice the garment that the sister of Esmeralda Ugalde I would wear on New Years Eve 2021.

Ana Bárbara and her sensual farewell to 2021

Also in the same social network, Ana Bárbara published a video to say goodbye to the year 2021, a year still of pandemic due to the Covid-19 that continues to attack the world with the appearance of mutations.

In the clip, the famous potosina adorned it with the background music of her song “I wanted to forget” while they happen multiple images by way of count of the activities that the ex of José María Fernández “El Pirru” throughout 2021.

“Thank you for this 2021 I love you pieces of my soul”, was the quote that accompanied the clip of Ana Bárbara which was praised by Pancho barraza who replied: “Your video is very nice, I like Ana.”

