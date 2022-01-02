Android | So you can put a holographic wallpaper on your cell phone | Smartphone | Technology | Viral | Trick | Tutorial | Applications | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Mobile phones with operating system Android, are compatible with many applications in the Google Play Store, such as: the app that allows you to turn on the flashlight by shaking the equipment, or the platform capable of blocking your applications with a security pattern; However, there is one that offers you incredible holographic wallpapers, it means that they are images that have a three-dimensional optical effect, how do I get them? now we will explain.

It is an app called Forest Live Wallpaper, available at Google play store Android, and to use it you will not need to subscribe or make any payment, although it also has a premium version. The free version offers you a great list of amazing 3D, HD and 4K images that you can use as wallpaper, and it is also not complex to manipulate, as it has a very simple interface.

HOW TO PLACE HOLOGRAPHIC WALLPAPERS IN ANDROID

First, download the Forest Live Wallpaper app, click here to get it quickly.

to get it quickly. Now, open the application and grant it the necessary permissions so that it can operate.

You will automatically get a carousel with various backgrounds.

Tap on the ‘Download’ or ‘Download’ button to save your favorite images.

The next step is to click on ‘Set Wallpaper’, here you can see the background in full size.

Finally, at the top right click on ‘Set as wallpaper’.

Ready, you already have your holographic wallpaper, if you want to remove it you do not need to uninstall the application, simply replace it with another image that you like.

How to take a long exposure photo with Android

Long exposure photography is a technique used by professional photographers, where they set a very slow shutter speed so that more light enters the camera. Basically, the referred technique combines static and moving elements to create an artistic and visually different image; In addition, you can also do it with your smartphone Android, so follow the steps that we will indicate below.

Make sure your phone’s camera Android have professional mode or manual mode, if so turn it on.

have professional mode or manual mode, if so turn it on. Only some mid-range and high-end smartphones have this function.

Now, the shutter speed should be high, between 10 to 15 seconds maximum, remember that the slower the shutter speed, the more light will enter the camera.

The ISO will depend a lot on where you are, in general it should be low, so you try the options.

Focus on the place or object you want to photograph, to start we recommend a road, since cars and their lights are in constant motion.

Take the photo but, do not move the cell phone at all, it has to be totally still until the process is finished, which will last between 10 and 15 seconds.

If the cell phone is not still, it is likely that the image will be blurred or blurred.

Ready, this is how you get a long exposure photograph, if it does not come out the first time try to modify the ISO until you find the ideal effect, it is a matter of trying since it will also depend a lot on where you are and the light that is there. around you.

