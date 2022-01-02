Angelina Jolie and her children are on vacation in Costa Rica

Angelina Jolie – award-winning actress, applauded director and committed activist – is the latest entry in the long list of international celebrities who took their 2021 vacation amid the exotic landscapes of Costa Rica.

As confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners to a query made by The nation, the Hollywood star arrived in the country this Thursday, December 30.

Along with her, her sons Maddox Chivan and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, aged 20 and 18, respectively, also came to Costa Rica. Although it is unknown if her underage children are also part of the family journey, the star of Eternals She usually travels in the company of her entire offspring, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Sahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are also enjoying Costa Rica.

Angelina Jolie with her children at the recent gala for the film 'Eternals'.

It is unknown which airport the Jolies entered through. His schedule of activities in our country is private.

Angelina Jolie, 46, is one of the most beloved actresses in the film industry. He has participated in successful feature films that include the Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Tomb Raider, Kung Fu Panda, Maleficent and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the cast of Eternals.

In her successful career, Angelina has won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, three Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. In addition, she has consolidated her extensive career as a director and producer. To his career is added his work as an activist, in humanitarian missions, mainly in favor of children and women at social risk.

Angelina is characterized by being very reserved in her personal life and therefore, until now on her social networks there is no trace of her visit to Costa Rica.

This is not the first time that the actress comes to the country on vacation, because on Christmas 2006 Jolie came to Costa Rica in the company of her then husband Brad Pitt (from whom she separated in 2016) to welcome the year 2007 in a hotel in Bahía de Papagayo, in the Pacific of Costa Rica. On that occasion the couple traveled with Maddox, Pax and Sahara.

A year of stars

Costa Rica has not only captivated Angelina Jolie, who is visiting the country again. Throughout 2021, a large number of celebrities and stars of music, film and television chose Tiquicia for their vacation.

Some sunbathed in Santa Teresa, surfed on Guanacaste beaches, slept on the slopes of the Arenal volcano, and toured Limón and also Cartago.

This is not the first time that Jolie celebrates the New Year in the country, as the actress received 2007 in Costa Rica.

The famous DJ Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo, became one of the first celebrities in 2021 to take a plane to Costa Rica. The artist was on Tico soil from February 13 to 17. Then Diplo returned to the country a month later, on March 16.

Around the same time as Diplo’s second visit, the well-known actress from the film Fast and furious Michelle Rodriguez vacationed in Costa Rica. Migration had confirmed Live that the actress entered the country on March 15. At that time, informational pages reported having seen the American artist in the Santa Teresa de Cóbano area.

A month later, on April 17, the Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillo, who along with the singer Thalía starred in the telenovela Rosalinda (1999), entered Costa Rica. Here he suffered a spectacular accident in an all-terrain vehicle.

On July 3, the Immigration and Immigration Office confirmed that Itzan Escamilla, actor of the famous Netflix series Elite entered the country. He visited beaches and toured Tortuguero.

In that same month, Édgar Vivar, remembered for his roles as Ñoño and Mr. Barriga, in the Chavo del 8 He was seen in the country and even photographed with some fans.

In November Shawn Mendes took a few days off to wander around Costa Rica. Although it is unknown what his destinations were in the country, at that time the singer uploaded a story to his Instagram account where he could be seen relaxed walking along a beach, while in another video he appeared showing the sea.

Just a couple of days after the Canadian singer’s arrival, the American actress, dancer and model Bella Thorne arrived in Costa Rica on November 21. The former Disney star entered the country in the company of her family and apparently they were on vacation in San Carlos.