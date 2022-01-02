Anthony Santos clarifies controversy for a party of only two hours

Who has followed the trajectory of the outstanding bachatero Anthony Santos knows that, as he says in his songs, his parties They are “until 15 in the morning without stopping.”

But there is always a first time and it was what some party-goers described in Santiago de los Caballeros who in a video claimed to feel “Deceived” because the singer of “Ciego de amor” only played two hours.

The interpreter posted a statement on his account Instagram in which he explained what happened, admitting that they sent him off the stage at 2:00 in the morning because the producers did not have permission to play until 4:00 am

“At the party enlivened in Santiago de los Caballeros, last Wednesday, December 29, the event organizers assured me that they had in their possession a permit that would allow me to sing to them until 4:00 am and, it was not like that ”, says the statement signed by Anthony Santos.

The artist said he found out about the situation when he was ordered to arrest, believing it to be his first set of the night.

Specifies the information that “in the same way I found out that my work team, friends and collaborators, did their best that night to get the authorities to grant an extension of the schedule to be able to satisfy the public who made their investment to see me sing as a custom, but it was not possible to achieve it ”.

“El bachatú”, as he is also known, stressed that both his audience in Santiago and the fans in general know that “when it’s my turn to sing to them it’s until the sun rises”.

He regretted the inconvenience this could bring to the attendees and admitted feeling “Doubly bad.”

This is how he explained it: “First because of you who are my reason for existing in this artistic world and, secondly, because I went on stage at 12:15 am, as usual, believing the word of the organizers about the supposed permission at 4:00 am ”.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/02/texto-comunicado-anthony-santos-05708f01.jpg

In the video that went viral, an attendee of the party is heard saying: “It doesn’t matter that it is the Mayimbe but tamo’s deceived, RD $ 200 thousand pesos per table, 1 hour singing and look at it there the musicians, they have already ‘gone’ to ‘”The individual said in an annoyed tone.

With this situation explained, the interpreter of “Voy pa ‘llá” made another long-awaited party, his traditional “Christmas Bazooka 2021” in Baní on Thursday, December 30, and no problems were reported.

At the Anthony Santos party in Santiago they deceived those present.

These say that the artist went up to tamarima and only sang four songs and left. Discomfort took hold of those who paid large sums of money, and could not enjoy the artistic event. pic.twitter.com/Dhe4bHGSIi – WWW.ELMAMEYNEWS.COM (@ ceballos047) December 31, 2021