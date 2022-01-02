Anthony Santos plays a two-hour party for the first time in his life and manager explains why

Shocking … That Anthony Santos only played two hours at a party, a man who gets on the stage and only the sunrise lowers him? Yes, for the first time in its musical history, “El Mayimbe” unexpectedly interrupted a show by the public last Wednesday in Santiago.

His manager, Lenín Ramírez explained it to Listín Diario: “I took it down at two in the morning because the producers were unable to obtain the corresponding permit of the authorities of extension of hours “.

Then he added: “If there is no permission to extend the schedule, it must be lowered at the time required by law, Anthony Santos is a law-abiding artist, the only Dominican artist who did not hold clandestine parties in the pandemic was him.”

Ramírez expressed that they are complying with the government provision of specific hours to play and the recommendations of the health authorities for the management of the pandemic.

“If a presidential decree says that from Monday to Thursday it is played until two in the morning and the producer does not give me official permission that the artist can be there until 4 or 5 o’clock, unfortunately I cannot expose Anthony unfortunately, we comply with the law, “he said.

At Santiago’s party, Anthony went up at 12 midnight as usual, “he did a two-hour show and came down because that’s what the law requires.”

In social networks there were protests from people who felt cheated because they paid for a party as they are used to, “turn it off and let’s go, until the sun rises.”

“If there is a permit that says that he can play more from there and they give it to me, who is his representative, it was played … because then if we do it it can become a problem for us,” Ramírez reiterated.

Let it be remembered, it is the first time that something happens at an Anthony Santos party and more so in the Cibao region, where the public knows that the artist can remain on stage after 5:00 in the morning and in some cases until 7:00 in the morning.

Ramírez admitted that “it was something shocking for the public, because they know what Anthony’s parties are like, the public had never seen that, that he only played two hours, the first time that happened, but we couldn’t do more than that, it was not fault. of us, it is a decree that must be respected. “

+ In Baní

The next day, Thursday 30, “El Mayimbe” starred in the traditional event “Bazucazo Navideño 2021” in Baní.

The correspondent for Listín Diario in Baní, José Dicent, reported that the event was held with the usual success, this time on the Los Almendros esplanade in Baní.