“Azul tequila”: how did Bárbara Mori look at 20 years old? | Telenovelas from TV Azteca | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Barbara Mori She is one of the most recognized and beloved actresses in all of Latin America. Her career reached its highest point after starring in the soap opera “Rubí”, where she played a seductive and ruthless woman, next to Sebastián Rulli.

After more than a decade on television, the mother of Sergio mayer decided to step aside and retired in 2014, right after starring in “Two moons”, a Fox series that only lasted 13 episodes; However, in the middle of 2019 it was announced that the actress would return to the screens with a new project called “The negotiator”, where he gave life to a policewoman.

The Uruguayan began her acting studies in 1996 and just a year later she made her television debut with the melodrama “Tric-Trac”. It was in 1997 that he received his first leading role with the novel “Blue tequila”, where he shared a screen with other stars such as Mauricio Ochmann, Victor Gonzalez, Fabiola Campomanes and Rogelio Guerra.

Bárbara Mori earned the public’s antipathy, but also their admiration, based on her role as Rubí (Photo: Televisa)

WHAT DID BÁRBARA MORI LOOK LIKE IN “AZUL TEQUILA”?

Mori was 20 years old when she played Azul Vidal in “Azul tequila”, the fiction produced by the then actor couple Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita. Its first broadcast was on October 5, 1998, ending on May 14, 1999. The novel shows another facet of the artist, in which she wears typical Mexican clothing and hairstyle of the time.

Mori was 20 years old when she played Azul Vidal in “Azul tequila” (Photo: Laguna Films)

WHAT IS “AZUL TEQUILA” ABOUT?

The fiction is set in the 19th century and revolves around two brothers; Arcadio and Santiago, who are fighting for the tequila lands of their father, who has promised to inherit their lands to his first male grandson.

Due to pressure, Arcadio decides to marry a young woman named Azul, unaware that her brother is in love with her. However, the wedding does not come to fruition as Santiago attends with some workers to fight for dominance.

Things do not turn out well, the young man is injured and disappears, while the character played by Mori is kidnapped by the criminals.

“Azul tequila” was attended by Barbari Mori, Mauricio Ochmann, Victor Gonzalez, Fabiola Campomanes and Rogelio Guerra (Photo: Laguna Films)

WHY DID BÁRBARA MORI DECIDE TO GO BACK TO TV?

Barbara Mori explained to EFE that “La Negociadora” is a project that she fell in love with after reading the scripts and meeting the directors and cast. According to the Uruguayan actress, this production represents a new challenge that allows her to get out of her comfort zone, after being away from the small screen for so many years.

“For me, a very important factor in choosing to do a project is that the scripts are well written. Juancho Cardona (director) let me read practically the entire series. Also see a meeting point with Eugenia and find out who was going to be part of the project. All the elements made me say ‘of course I want to be a part of this,’ ”stated the artist.