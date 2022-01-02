https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220102/el-banco-de-mexico-lanzara-su-propia-criptomoneda-para-2024-1119943853.html

Banco de México will launch its own digital currency by 2024

Banco de México will launch its own digital currency by 2024

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is working on the creation of a virtual currency that could enter circulation in 2024. In this way, it seeks to take advantage of … 01.02.2022, Sputnik Mundo

2022-01-02T15: 50 + 0000

2022-01-02T15: 50 + 0000

2022-01-02T18: 59 + 0000

economy

💶 currencies

Bank of Mexico

cryptocurrencies

Mexico

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1115746601_0:960:2049:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_a194f4a840a266b5fee436971cc18346.jpg

Banxico is also developing a platform “aimed at the implementation of a digital currency” that will have characteristics similar to those of the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI), the official money transfer system of the Bank of Mexico. It underlines that the new technology It will help “expand payment possibilities” and “lay the foundations for innovation.” The implementation of the Mexican digital currency will consist of three stages. First, the Digital Collection ecosystem will be used, which uses the SPEI infrastructure and allows money to be transferred with only the beneficiary’s data, such as, for example, their phone number. It will also temporarily hold the balances in favor of an unbanked user. The second stage will include the use of tokenized payment orders, “so that a transfer can be later redeemed.” Finally, “the development of functionalities to establish digital currency registrations in favor of users directly or indirectly in the central bank is contemplated,” explains the organization. Cryptocurrencies are very popular in Mexico: thus, according to the latest report from Finder, 14% of Mexicans claim to have some investment in cryptocurrencies. The most popular is bitcoin, with 6%, followed by litecoin, bitcoin cash and ripple (2%). Banxico’s digital currency will not be the first for Mexico: several virtual currencies have already been created in the country, such as MMXN, XoyCoin or AgaveCoin, among others.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220101/esta-criptomoneda-podria-destronar-al-bitcoin-en-el-2022-1119937225.html

Mexico

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1115746601_0:768:2049:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_ddbc601d844a142942c670779853614b.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

💶 currencies, bank of mexico, cryptocurrencies, mexico