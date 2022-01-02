Belinda and Christian Nodal spill honey in their luxurious New Year’s Eve celebration

Belinda and Christian Nodal closed 2021 with a flourish, a year that undoubtedly marked their lives, after announcing their engagement and facing countless rumors about their romance.

The couple chose the city of Cartagena, Colombia as their destination to welcome the new year and traveled in the company of the family of the interpreter of “Adiós amor”.

It was Cristy Nodal, mother of Christian, who shared details of the celebration through Instagram Stories.

“A very different year in this beautiful and beautiful country, oh, beautiful Cartagena! my best wishes that this coming year comes loaded with many blessings and above all full of health”, He wrote in one of the videos he published.

To liven up the evening, the Nodal family was accompanied by a regional Mexican music band, with whom Christian Nodal did not resist and hit the jackpot.

Belinda was not far behind and also sang her popular song “Bella traición” at the event.. In the images shared by Crsity Nodal, the interpreter is seen wearing a fitted pink dress, with teddy details of the same color and sneakers.

Belinda and Nodal will marry in 2022

Everything seems to indicate that Los Nodeli, as celebrities are also known, are planning to get married in 2022. It was a few months ago, Christian nodal In an interview with Despierta América he gave details of his wedding plans.

“We want a religious wedding, we want it for next year. But the one that comes and will be very soon, is civil ”.

The spotlight will continue to be on the couple as hundreds of followers hope they will be surprised with the wedding.