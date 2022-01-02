Belinda and Christian Nodal squander love on their romantic trip through Colombia

Belinda and Christian Nodal are on vacation in Colombia, The destination they chose to say goodbye to in 2021, in the company of the singer’s family.

Although the couple in their official social networks have not published images of their paradisiacal vacations in South America, the mother of the interpreter of “Adiós amor”, Cristy Nodal, Who is has been in charge of sharing videos and photos of the romantic moments they have lived at the beginning of the year.

From the luxurious party they organized to welcome 2022 where the two singers delighted their guests with their talent, to the wonderful yacht trip of the couple.

In the last hours, Crysti Nodal uploaded a series of short videos on Instagram Stories where you can see Christian Nodal and Belinda submerged in the jacuzzi, while enjoying the view that the immensity of the sea gives them.

It should be noted that the Nodeli were accompanied by the singer’s brothers, Amely and Jaime, and their father.

Belinda and Christian Nodal will get married in 2022

Belinda and Christian Nodal closed 2021 with a flourish, more in love than ever and facing all the ill-intentioned rumors about their relationship.

If everything continues as before, let’s not doubt that soon reveal more details of their marriage bond, which will be one of the most anticipated events of this year.