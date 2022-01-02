Belinda: with this pink New Year look she fell in love with Christian Nodal and these VIDEOS prove it

Belinda and Christian Nodal They were again the couple of 2021, because the singers do not stop giving what to talk about with their statements or videos, and to receive the New Year They could not fail, because the interpreter allowed himself to be seen more in love than ever from his fiancée, who showed off with a pink look that left more than one with their mouths open.

Although the couple recently saw themselves in the middle of the controversy over some images in which the singer of “Bottle after Bottles” was seen annoyed with the green-eyed, today everything seems to have been left behind, because in the celebration with the family of Christian They were very affectionate and full of love.

To celebrate the arrival of year 2022, the singers traveled to the city of Cartagena, in Colombia, where they celebrated with the parents and siblings of the sonorense, and also took the opportunity to sing some of their hits, as shown by the videos that were captured by the mother-in-law of Belinda.

Belinda falls in love with her pink New Year’s look

Silvia Cristina Nodal, mother and manager of the interpreter, shared on her Instagram account a series of stories in which she let her thousands of followers see the moment when Belinda, girlfriend of his eldest son, sang for family and guests, sporting a flirtatious dress in pink tone.

In the celebration, which was also attended by Jaime González, father of Christian and his brothers Amely and Jaime Alonso, the attendees showed off their relaxed but elegant looks, as the singer’s mother conquered with a blue mini dress, while the sister-in-law of Beli she wore an outfit in black.

Christian Nodal melts with love for the singer

However, and although the other women who attended the luxurious celebration for the new year looked incredible, it was the beautiful singer of songs like “Light without gravity” and “Love at first sight”, who took all the eyes, and especially those of her boyfriend and fiancé, who was seen more in love than ever.

In one of the videos shared by Cristy Nodal, as she is affectionately called, you can listen to Belinda interpreting “Bella traición”, one of his most famous songs with which he made his in-laws dance, all while Christian He observes her without losing sight of the details of her performance.

In other video, which was shared by one of the Instagram accounts dedicated to the couple, you can see how Belinda she sings to her fiancé in a very tender way, well Nodal He can’t take his eyes off his girlfriend, showing that things are going great between them.

Although on the last day of 2021, the green-eyed woman surprised her fans by publishing a series of photos in which strangely she did not include her boyfriend, it seems that the interpreter decided to show her love in another way, since in the clip she is seen singing with much feeling the song “Es por ti”, by Juanes.

