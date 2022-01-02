Between memories and good wishes, celebrities say goodbye to the year and receive 2022

The beginning of a year is seen by many as the opportunity to renew, to undertake new projects, change routines and give a more positive touch to their lives. This 2022 begins with the threat of the rapid spread of omicron, but this did not stop many celebrities from celebrating a new chapter.

Here we show you how famous people celebrated.

Luis Fonsi

The interpreter of “Calypso” is a lover of maritime life and, from the early hours of yesterday, he showed his followers that he would spend the holiday in his boat, in what seems to be the Miami area, where he resides with his wife Águeda and their children Mikaela and Rocco.

Daddy yankee

“El Cangri” was not exempt from working on the last night of the year, but he did it with pleasure because it was one of the great attractions of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” program, which for the first time had a segment since the island of Enchantment.

Bad bunny

Nothing was known about the Bad Rabbit, because his Instagram account woke up without publications and without people he follows. Is this an act of cyber vandalism or a way for the performer to start this new year from scratch?

Bad bunny (Capture)

Denise Quinones

The actress and former beauty queen ended 2021 with a surprise by announcing her affair with her colleague Xavier Morales, with whom she starred in the movie “Las Camelias.”

Ricky Martin

As is customary, the “Puerto Rican Astro” said goodbye to the year on his island. Although nothing has been published about how the holiday was, he did post a photo yesterday morning in which he sees a tattooed shoulder and the beach with a message in which he let it be known that there is nothing like a “morning dip” to say goodbye to the year.

Farruko

The singer of the song “Pepas” had a great year, but judging by his networks started 2022 with sad news, the death of a friend identified as El Indio. The Bayamon singer shared some “post” in his networks saying goodbye to his loved one and remembering the beautiful moments that brought them together.

Adamari Lopez

2021 was full of changes for the actress and presenter and she showed it in a short video through her Instagram account in which she makes a compilation of photos that show her physical transformation and important moments with colleagues, family and friends.

Angelique Burgos

Also known as “La Burbu”, this presenter decided to use her networks to say goodbye to the year with gratitude and send a positive message to her followers. The cheerleader of “Pegate al noon” wore a satin red jacket and pants set.

Saritza alvarado

A few weeks ago the presenter had a happy moment when she married her partner and did it at the same time as her sister. The image of his father leading his daughters to the altar appeared in the local press. But some days ago Alvarado’s father passed away in an unfortunate incident and she started this year with a photo carousel and a thank you message for everything she received from her dad.

Alexandra Fuentes

The presenter of the program “Alexandra at 12” took a vacation with her husband David Bernier and their children Miranda and Adruán. With very cold and even snow, Fuentes did not miss the moment to send a warm message of thanks to his followers.

Raymond Arrieta

Although at 12 midnight was busy participating in the event “From Puerto Rico to the World”, which telemundo broadcast, hours before the animator took a moment to record a video in which he thanked the affection and above all, for the support of the “Da Vida” walk, which for more than a decade he has been carrying out for the benefit of the Oncology Hospital .

Jennifer Lopez

“La Diva del Bronx” uploaded a video to its networks in which it recapitulated the year so intense and full of opportunities that it had, both professionally and personally.