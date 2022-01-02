Blanca García put Omar Vizquel in three and two | Sports Gossip 123

Drafting Meridiano

Blanca Garcia She is a Venezuelan born in Maracaibo, condition Zulia. She is known for being the ex-wife of the Creole player, Omar vizquel And put the ex-shortstop on a three and two. They got married in 2014. Garcia It was the true love for the Venezuelan, however, the relationship took an unexpected turn after accusations and mistreatment.

Also read: Omar Vizquel shared the end of the legal process before Blanca Garcia

Garcia denounced Omar vizquel for domestic violence and psychological abuse in October 2020. Said accusations were made known through an Instagram Live on his personal account, also communicating that he was in the process of divorce. The former player denied the allegations.

Also read: VIDEO: Omar Vizquel’s wife accused him of domestic violence

Months after that scandal that splashed Vizquel in his career to Cooperstown, White Garcia caused a stir on social media and baseball fans by leaking alleged nude photos belonging to her on an account on the adult platform, OnlyFans. Garcia confirmed what was said when the user of the account (@BlancaVizquel).

Also read: The hot photos of Omar Vizquel’s wife

After five years of marriage, scandals and a legal divorce process, Omar vizquel announced that officially the relationship between him and now his ex-wife, Blanca Garcia, It ended. He also explained that the judge in the case dismissed the accusations of mistreatment against him for lack of evidence.