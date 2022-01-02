Bolivian Celia Figueroa, pioneer in aviation and medicine

Erick Ortega / La Paz

The 50s were dying and in the amphitheater of the medical career, of the Universidad Mayor de San Simón, there were 438 students who waited silently for their first class to begin. The teacher entered the room, stood in front of everyone, his gaze sweeping his audience. He fixed his gaze on Celia Figueroa Lino and shot: “What are you doing here? This is not the place for you, you should go to your house to peel potatoes ”.

The other 437 students fell silent. Celia was silent and hurt, but did not leave the course. In time she was the assistant to that doctor who verbally attacked her.

After studying medicine, she opened a hospital in the Bolivian Amazon, was an ambassador and fulfilled her dream of being an aviator.

Celia was born in Santa Cruz on June 19, 1939 and she is more than lucid. Instead of ailments he wants to smile and instead of complaints he shares stories from his life. He gives two interviews to Página Siete and tells, almost as if it were nothing extraordinary, that she just followed the route of her dreams.

The roots

Celia’s father was a hero of the Chaco War: Federico Figueroa Fabio. On the battlefield he was known as the lieutenant of the three F.

His daughter liked to hear how his comrades referred to him. “They spoke of his bravery, honor, courage and above all the leadership example of having always gone ahead. He commanded his troops ahead of them and never behind, which almost cost him his life. ”

Her mother was named Alejandrina Lino Baigorria, she keeps few memories of her because she died when Celia was five years old. The war hero became the hero of his little girl’s life.

Back in the 1940s, Celia went to study at the Santa Ana de Sucre school boarding school. Italian and German music-loving nuns arrived there. With them Celia decided to be a soprano and learn to play the piano. At 15 he gave his first concert.

The way of the doctor

The young surgeon from Santa Cruz during a surgical intervention.

“When I started my medical studies, at the end of the 50’s, it was almost impossible to see women embracing this science, the foray of women in the field of dentistry was just beginning. In those days it was normal to see women only in the role of nurses ”, recalls Celia.

After her first college class, the one in which she was sent to peel potatoes, she was not intimidated. “Although it was not a pleasant moment, on the contrary even offensive in my condition as a woman, I understand that the time was like that and I knew that achieving my dream of being a doctor would not be easy,” she recalls.

In 1963 she was sent to San Ignacio de Moxos to fulfill her year as a province. Before her, women who studied medicine finished their studies and went to a city hospital.

Celia was in charge of the health of a town of 3,000 people and her premiere was unforgettable. “As soon as I got off the plane, the authorities of the population received me to take me to the health center, one of the cattle ranchers, who among other things carried a gun on his belt, something very normal in the Amazon and at the time, he said aloud in front of the reception committee: ‘I will never have a woman cared for, and even worse with a 24-year-old girl. First dead! ‘He said. In the end he and almost the entire town were in the hands of the doctor. In 82 years of life, the daughter of the lieutenant of the three F attended about 400 deliveries.

Those years, the San Ignacio health center was built with rustic materials and in the place there were more bats than sanitary conditions.

Once Celia helped give birth to a community member, at night she saw her and her baby on the street, protected from the rain under some corrugated sheets. He told him that he had to walk for hours and hours to return to his village. “I took her and her baby to rest in my room. I swore to myself that I would do whatever I had to do so that San Ignacio had a hospital, that the patients could stay there and not suffer what that humble indigenous woman suffered ”.

He created the Pro Hospital Committee, with the support of Max Arnez, “a great social bulwark and in charge of Lloyd Aéreo Boliviano in San Ignacio”. They undertook cultural, artistic and social activities to raise the money necessary to build the first hospital in the region. Saint Ignatius fell in love with her and by acclamation she was appointed mayor.

President René Barrientos learned of her achievements and sent her as ambassador to Colombia.

The aviator on tour in 2019 took a photo in the booth.

Time to fly

The beginning, as always, was difficult. She had to meet a series of requirements to be accepted into the Aerocentro Civil and Commercial Aviation School, run by the pilots of the Colombian Air Force. “If becoming a medical surgeon was already the great challenge of my life, becoming a civilian pilot and then a commercial pilot was something that exceeded my dreams.”

Shortly before achieving this dream, Celia had an unforgettable exam. She had to fly, alone, to Bogotá. The aircraft’s devices had a malfunction, the sky darkened, the Colombian capital began to disappear on the horizon and gasoline began to run out. He made a change in the flight plan and did not have the help of the control tower. He decided to get out of trouble on his own. He could see the Girardot road and went after the lines on the ground. He landed without knowing for sure where. When getting off the aircraft some cars surrounded her, she was in the territory of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

They searched for the pilot, but one of the guerrillas knew the story of the first female aviator in Colombia. The Bolivian, who was also an ambassador at the time, had preferential treatment and they helped her get to Bogotá.

Figueroa days ago with a jacket from yesteryear.

On another occasion he was traveling on a mission for the World Health Organization. He says: “Together with a French pilot we were taking medical supplies on a plane between the towns of Magdalena and San Joaquín. During the flight, the load was released and the pilot was hit on the head. He fainted, was pinned against the rudder, and we swooped in with the plane. My role was as a doctor, but being a pilot not only allowed me to prevent the plane from falling down, by taking control of the aircraft with one hand, since with the other I had to gradually release the boxes from the neck of the French, who in addition to being unconscious was suffocating ”.

Although she was honored in 28 countries, she still believes that she did not do anything special. “The real challenge is in oneself, as I always said, the male brain does not have any physiological difference with respect to the female”, he remarks. And his life is an example that it is possible to fly far, far away.

A life without borders In 1989 it was the last time that Celia Figueroa piloted, it happened in Buenos Aires. At that time she was happy because she took her two children to heaven with her and demonstrated her skills in command of an aircraft. Three decades ago her son, Jimmy Téllez Figueroa, decided to tell his mother’s story in the book A Life Without Borders. “I could say that it took me more than 30 years to outline the project and begin the process of collecting data, press clippings and interviews with third parties. With those long years of information management between 2008 and 2009 I was finally able to finish writing the first edition, ”says the 47-year-old from La Paz, who also wrote three other works and is listing one more. Celia’s book has three editions and reached readers in 36 countries. A new edition is expected to be launched this month in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. “Reaching a fourth edition 12 years after having written the first is undoubtedly a satisfaction. They are editions that have been published in Colombia, Argentina and Panama and today we can finally have it for Bolivian readers, it fills me with special joy and personal pride ”. International producers are interested in telling Celia’s biography. And, after tributes in 28 countries, it will finally be recognized in the country. The Bolivian pilot receives recognition abroad.

“What are you doing here? This is not the place for you, you should go to your house to peel potatoes ”.

Phrase by Celia Figueroa’s teacher at the university