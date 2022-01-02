Brawl Stars’ options within the crypto and NFT movement

The labyrinth of NFT technology and the crypto incursion is one of the most repeated proposals in the video game market in recent months, a constant repeated in hundreds of projects with the playable base of as many now successful as Brawl starsBut will anyone you know really risk making the leap despite their current success?

The launch of Thetan Arena is one of many capable of airing multiple questions in titles such as Brawl stars on the possibility of turning a current successful MOBA into a video game capable of turning towards cryptocurrencies with NFT elements with its own market.

The cloud around this new technology is growing, as well as its proposals, for this reason some voices of the community as well as content creators begin to pour their information around Play to Earn in search of new profit options, but from the developer’s corner is a bit more complicated.

The basic concept of Play to Earn games is to base the sale and purchase of its own currency in its own market with which to feed back not only the concept of NFTs as a unique element, but also that the gameplay is the principle of profits within a circle packed with content.

Today it seems unimaginable to see titles like Brawl stars Within this proposal due to the current economic support, since it would be necessary to completely change a model that today has multimillion-dollar benefits as well exemplified by the accounts of Tencent and Supercell in each annual exercise.

Unmarked from Supercell

So far it is impossible to predict the future of the franchise if we imagine the bosses of Supercell, but some of its most important references in command of certain video games take the trend as something quite remote from the current system.

The leader of Brawl starsFrank Keienburg is one of the few who has applied when asked about the Brawl Stars foray into the NFTs, and he has been quite clear: “I can’t speak for Supercell. Personally I think we are still in an early stage when it comes to NFT and cryptos. Given the negative impact of Ethereum and Bitcoin, I currently have no intention of stepping into that space myself.

I can’t really speak for Supercell. Personally I do believe we’re still very early when it comes to NFT and cryptos. Given the negative impact of Ether and BitCoin I currently don’t have any appetite to move into the space myself, especially looking at how our planet is doing. – Frank ™ (@Frank_Supercell) November 11, 2021

Fear within the universe Brawl stars It is logical only to imagine the leap from a success to NFT technology, something that for now does not transcend existing companies that already have a guaranteed present, even more so when the MOBA and Battle Royale of Supercell is one of the most successful mobile games.

In the short term, it seems impossible to imagine a transfer of a known game to crypto technology with its own currency, but it would not be strange to imagine in the medium term some exclusive video game of the company that is launched from this aspect, although for that we still have to wait a few years.