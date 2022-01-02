Brock Lesnar, new WWE champion: Results of ‘WWE Day 1’

The first day of 2022 marked the arrival of the first pay-per-view of the Wwe with ‘Day 1‘, which served as the setting for the coronation of Brock Lesnar, who went from having no rival to winning the belt.

A few hours before the start of the activities, the Wwe announced that Roman Reigns would not be able to defend the Universal Championship in view of Lesnar because it tested positive for coronavirus, so The Beast was included in the fight for the scepter in possession of BIg E.

Already in the stellar, Brock Lesnar He showed off his power to prevail against rivals of the stature of Seth rollins, Bobby lashley Y Kevin Owens,

Lashley put in predicaments Lesnar and he almost takes the victory, but the expeller of the UFC was replenished and with an F5 applied to Big E He made the count of three to get his belt.

‘The Man’, a lot of piece

For its part, Becky lynch He knew how to solve a complicated confrontation before Liv morgan, who dominated the actions with a good number of throws and keys that pushed the queen of RAW.

All it took was a moment of distraction from Morgan for what Lynch slam her against the canvas to put her on her back, getting a count of three.

Edge dominates The Miz

In a rivalry that grew in recent weeks, Edge got the better part by defeating The Miz, who came out accompanied by Maryse to the ring in Atlanta.

The diva had caused distractions in favor of her husband, but everything changed when he appeared Beth phoenix, consort of the Category R Superstar, drawing the attention of The Miz, who was punished and knocked out with a Spear.

They retain the champion pairs

In the matches for the Couples championships of Smackdown Y RAW there were no surprises, well ‘The Uses‘, Jimmy and jay they bowed down Kofi kingston Y King woods to retain the blue brand belts.

On the ‘red’ side, the duo RK-BRO made by Randy orton Y Matt riddle showed their status as monarchs to dispatch Montez Ford Y Angelo dawkins.

Other results

With a Claymore Kick, Drew McIntyre got rid of the irreverent Madcap Moss, while in the contest that opened the show, Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ricochet and Cesaro.