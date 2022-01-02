Brock Lesnar new WWE champion

New WWE Results: This day January 1 WWE presented the first edition of the history of its PPV WE Day 1. The show had a series of modifications in its combats, since COVID 19 has affected some superstars like Roman Reigns. On the one hand Shinsuke Nakamura should have fought putting the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn, but the fight finally failed.

On the other hand The main event that faced Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship was suspended due to Roman’s positive hours before the event. Instead Lesnar was added to the WWE championship match, a match that he would eventually win.

WWE Day 1 2022 results

These were the results from WWE Day 1 2022:

Kick-Off: Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated Cesaro & Ricochet (9:45)

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The New Day (Sir Kofi Kingston & King Woods) and retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (17:05)

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin) (9:45)

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) and retained the Raw Tag Team Championship (11:15)

Edge defeated The Miz (with Maryse) (20:00)

Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and retained the Raw Women’s Championship (17:00)

Brock Lesnar defeated Big E (c), Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley (with MVP) and won the WWE Championship (8:25)

