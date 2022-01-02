Brock Lesnar wins WWE Championship on Day 1

Tonight for the central event of WWE Day 1 we have the long-awaited WWE championship match in a fatal 5-corner, only one of the members will come out of there with the title.

Fatal of corners in WWE Day 1

The road to WWE Day for the fight for the wwe championship has been changing since the fight was announced, it all started with Seth Rollins vs Big E hand in hand but Kevin Owens joined the fray, after this Bobby Lashley He did the same and that is how things had remained until at the last minute terrible news was reported, Roman Reigns could no longer compete tonight in his fight against Brock Lesnar, in compensation for the beast This was added to the WWE championship match being now a fatal 5-corner.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Big E, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

Finally the moment of combat arrives and when the last and most recent participant, Lesnar makes his entrance and everyone starts chaos and immediately the bell rings, on the one hand Lesnar begins to distribute suplexes to each of the members so Rollins and KO team up to punish him and knock him out, Lashley also does his thing and crashes him against the barricade, the fight continues with the other participants in the ring gambling for victory.

Brock Lesnar steals the show

While 4 out of 5 wrestlers continue to cause a wrestling madness in the ring, Lesnar returns despite the previously received punishment and takes his opponents to suplex city, After demonstrating his superiority, everything ends with Brock Lesnar applying an F5 to the champion Big E, 1 2 3 Brock Lesnar becomes the new WWE Champion on Day 1, In this way, the beast adds its 6th world championship in its career and surprises the world, leaving us with doubts. what will happen now.

Thank you for sharing your time and enjoying this great passion with PLANET WRESTLING. Remember that you can follow us on our RRSS and here on the web so you don’t miss out on anything. Every day we bring you the news of WWE, videos, interviews, as well as the best coverage and live follow-ups.

All the news of the world of Wrestling and wrestling in PLANET WRESTLING.