Camila receives an important “gift” from her mother-in-law, Isabel II

The announcement happens just one week after Camila and her husband, the the prince Charles they will spend Christmas with the queen in the Windsor castle, accompanying her in a difficult season in which her husband is no longer with her the Prince philip, who died last April.

The queen gives this honor only to those who have been of service to her or to national life.

The rank of the Order of the Garter is the highest in the system of royal ladies and knights.

As a member of the Order, presided over by Elizabeth II, she will take a place alongside other important honorees, such as her husband, the Prince of Wales and his brothers, the princes Ana, Eduardo Y Andrew, the prince william Y Sir Winston Churchill.

Among the foreign members are the queen Margaret of Denmark, king Juan Carlos from Spain, the king Carlos Gustavo from Sweden, the king Felipe VI of Spain and the king William of Holland.

King Felipe VI of Spain, King William of the Netherlands, Prince William and Prince Charles are all members of the Order of the Garter. Here at the annual service in Windsor in June 2019.

For his part, it was revealed that the former prime minister Tony blair, will also be honored with the title of Fellow Knight.

The Most Noble Order of the League, as it is also called, was founded in 1348 by the king Edward III, inspired by the knights of the round table.