Canelo could tarnish his legacy fought with Kamaru Usman

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (Guadalajara, Mexico, 1990) has signed a spectacular 2021. Plain and simple, es-pec-ta-cu-lar. Since he won his first super middleweight belt in December 2020, he has insisted on unifying all the titles in the division and making history. Something that he achieved by defeating Caleb Plant and putting the finishing touch to the best campaign of his professional career, in which he was named Boxer of the Year.

His record of 57-1-2, with 39 knockouts and his only defeat (to points) at the hands of a certain Floyd mayweather, as well as the belts earned in different divisions, make him one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time. His legacy is impressive… but in 2022 it could be tarnished. It all depends on a match, or rather the match that everyone wants to see but that Canelo doesn’t need at all. The untouchable welterweight champion of the UFC, Kamaru usman, has between eyebrows to face the Mexican and Álvarez’s coach has already dropped that such a fight could take place in the coming months.

Coach Eddy Reynoso confirmed to the media that the fight between his pupil and Usman. The idea is to bring mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to the world of boxing, as happened when Conor mcgregor faced Floyd mayweather in 2017, when the Irishman was riding the crest of the wave and ‘Money’ only thought of making more and more money once retired. Although the question is whether the noble art really needs that increase in fans in a sweet moment like the one that lives today and the asterisk that it would mean for a Canelo who still has fights ahead of him before hanging up his gloves.

Álvarez is already one of the greatest in the ring, he has amassed a great fortune, has his future secured through investments and his jump to promoter will keep him attached to boxing. Why risk getting a hand out? Why put your legacy at stake? He doesn’t need the money or the fame and a stumble would ruin a career to frame. Quite the opposite of an Usman who, like McGregor at the time, has nothing to lose.

“I have already said who I would like to fight with, Canelo. I trust myself, why wouldn’t I? He is incredible. I don’t take anything from him, but I trust myself “, declared Usman in the microphones of TMZ. In MMA he has nothing to prove. He is the best pound for pound in the UFC and, according to many experts, the fighter capable of removing the great Khabib Nurmagomedov the honorary title of best of all time. If to that he adds a victory over Canelo … Turn off and let’s go. “The best pound-for-pound sportsmen have never been seen head-to-head, both in their prime.”. Reason is not lacking, but his words are precisely what reveal the cracks of a bad idea for Álvarez. Let’s have the party in peace, Canelo, then you wonder why people hate you.

