Canelo declares himself to Lucero “Make her happy all her life” | AFP

The famous Mexican boxer, Canelo Alvarez, He decided to declare himself before the famous Mexican singer Lucero, this in full concert and right in front of his former partner, Manuel Mijares.

The video trend in social networks, confessed his love to the famous And he even gave him a rose to confirm it, it shows that he was very nervous, his voice trembles and he even gave him some very romantic words.

Apparently it was always his platonic loveIn the clip we can see that the athlete says that he wished he had been born in the times of Lucero, to make her happy all her life, some words that made Lucero blush and also get a little nervous and laughing.

Social networks were amazed, both by the statement, because the canelo is just marriedEverything happened at the inn of a financial group that was held on December 28, where the boxer also had the opportunity to grab the microphone and sing a little.

Those present were also astonished with the statements and many think that he does not sing so badly.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE INTERESTING AND FUN MOMENT

Mijares was present when Canelo Álvarez proposed to Lucero.



“Those beautiful eyes, that precious smile, that beautiful presence” were some of the compliments he paid her.

Those present were shouting at the moment that the canelo developed on stage and made his statements, he even dedicated a verse to him that reads like this:

“They told me about Romeo, Juliet and Perseus, what a beautiful story and now it turns out that this is bigger and more beautiful, that I feel for you,” he said.

The song he sang to him was by Joan Sebastian, entitled “That and More”, although of course he is good at the Box, not at the microphone, so we can’t expect much from him either.