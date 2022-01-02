Celia Lora invites a man to the jacuzzi, interview with El Potro | INSTAGRAM

Many of the followers of the beautiful Mexican model, Celia Lora, thought that her section in the jacuzzi It was only with female guests, however, this time the young woman invited a name for a new video on her channel of Youtube.

This is the daughter of Alex Lora decided to invite one of her best friends and former partner of Reality Show in Acapulco shore, the Foal, who has been very successful after his program participation has gained position in the world of television.

Of course it was an interview that many of his fans wanted to observe, he had already mentioned this character to us on many occasions but very few times we have seen each other together outside of the Reality.

The questions started quickly and of course became very raised in tone, as is customary in the mexican He couldn’t help but focus on those topics that fascinate him so much, like relationships.

Of course they also mentioned the most embarrassing moments, a theme that is a classic in this section that Celia enjoys so much and in which it ends up working as excellent entertainment for her fans.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE INTERESTING INTERVIEW

Celia Lora has her best section “In the Jacuzzi” on her YouTube channel.



We recommend that you watch the video in case you like El Potro, remember that each of her videos are focused to make it as entertaining as possible and the famous one can only be herself at all times.

This video is the last one he published in 2021 and surely this 2022 he will reach many more, he is always focused on continuing to work and improving his way of producing content.

Stay on Show News and enjoy everything that Celia Lora creates for us, videos, program participations and of course the flirty photographs that emerge from her photo shoots.