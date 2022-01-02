CES 2022 changes plans due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the US

File photo. | Credit: CES



The largest technology fair in the US has only a few days left to start, as it is from January 5 that the largest manufacturers and technology developers in the world will show their concepts and innovations; but nevertheless, the new variant of covid omicron has generated a big change in the event’s programming, since now the agenda has had to be reduced by one day.

The news was shared by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) who explained that now CES 2022 will be from January 5 to 7 (and not until January 8 as previously scheduled) and all due to “an additional security measure to the current health protocols that have been implemented ”.

The truth is that the reduction in the itinerary may be due to the fact that a considerable number of companies and manufacturers such as Amazon, Google, Intel, Lenovo and Metan have decided to cancel their appearance at CES and leave the presentation of their developments for later.

As security measures, the event that will take place in Las Vegas will require that all its attendees wear the mask, in addition to a vaccination test to enter the conferences, in addition to the above, the CTA announced that it will provide tests to detect Covid during the collection of the rosettes, in addition to providing PCR tests for attendees who require one after leaving the event.

As a piece of reassurance, the event organizers announced that despite the fact that large exhibitors have canceled their presence at the event, more than 2,200 companies will continue to show their products.

According to the local Las Vegas Review-Journal, the CEO of the CTA, Gary Shapiro, has been in recent days defending the decision to keep the event in person, “As the most influential technology event in the world, CES stands firm in its commitment to being the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately improve our lives, ”explained Shapiro.

The executive director also announced that “comprehensive health measures have been implemented for the safety of all attendees and participants”, an example of this are the rapid samples in the first aid booths for all those who present symptoms within the event. “We must all take risks, without risks there is no innovation,” he said in an opinion article he wrote for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Other companies cancel their participation in CES 2022

Apart from those already mentioned, other tech giants such as BMW, IBM, Panasonic and Mercedes have also decided to part with the event, at least partially.

A statement from BMW notes that “As a precaution, BMW will move all planned media activities at CES to a fully online program from Germany on January 5”, and is that, although the event remains virtual, the CTA has decided to keep the door open for companies that, as a precautionary measure, decide to make their presentations virtually, so a hybrid mode will be handled, in the case of the car manufacturer, it is expected to show a car that changes color, which has already announced previously.

Panasonic is another of those surprising announcements, because despite moving its conferences virtually, it will have a physical space but “with limited staff”, it should be noted that in previous years this is one of the companies that always appears in the main lobby with a grand stand.

